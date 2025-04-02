Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Bruno Fernandes blow, club want Chelsea ace, and more - April 2, 2025

Real Madrid played out an entertaining 4-4 draw against Real Sociedad on Tuesday, March 1, in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg. Goals from Endrick, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Antonio Rudiger helped Carlo Ancelotti's team progress to the finals via a 5-4 aggregate score.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow to their plans to sign Bruno Fernandes this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions remain interested in a Chelsea midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 2, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Bruno Fernandes blow

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has insisted that Bruno Fernandes is going nowhere. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are eyeing the Portuguese midfielder as a possible replacement for Luka Modric.

Ad

Trending

The Croatian is in the final phase of his career, and there are doubts about his continuity with Los Blancos. Modric's contract expires in a few months, and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

The player is set to turn 40 at the start of the new season, and cannot be expected to continue forever. Bruno has been outstanding for Manchester United since arriving in January 2020, and has apparently been identified as the ideal candidate for the job.

Ad

However, speaking recently as cited by Madrid Universal, Amorim insisted that his countryman remains firmly in his plans.

“No, that’s not going to happen. I need Bruno here. We want to get the Premier League back, we want the best players to stay with us. He’s the type of player we want, so he’s not going anywhere,” said Amorim.

Ad

Bruno Fernandes is under contract at Old Trafford until 2027.

Los Blancos want Enzo Fernandes

Enzo Fernandes

Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Enzo Fernandez, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. The Argentine midfielder has been indispensable for the national team in recent years.

Ad

While he hasn't touched the same heights with Chelsea so far, Fernandez has emerged as a key figure under Enzo Maresca of late. Los Blancos are planning midfield reinforcements and apparently have the 24-year-old in their plans.

Fernandez is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032, so prising him away won't be easy business. The Blues have no desire to let him go, which could further complicate matters.

However, the LaLiga giants are ready to give it a try. They are planning to contact the player's entourage to discuss the possibilities of a move.

Ad

Martin Zubimendi wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid haven't given up their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, according to Diario AS. The Spanish midfielder is expected to leave Real Sociedad this summer, and Arsenal are apparently the frontrunners in the race.

Ad

Los Blancos have had their eyes on Zubimendi for a while, and have now stepped up their efforts to prise him away. The report adds that the LaLiga giants have finally established contact with the 26-year-old's agent as they look to hijack Arsenal's move.

The player knows about Real Madrid's interest and has been told that there's a place for him at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zubimendi has a £50m release clause in his deal, which can be triggered this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback