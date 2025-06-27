Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Cristhian Mosquera blow, Manchester United eyeing Andriy Lunin, and more - June 27, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 3-0 win over RB Salzburg at the Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, June 26, in the FIFA Club World Cup. Goals from Vinicius Junior, Federico and Gonzalo Garcia helped the LaLiga giants secure top place in Group H and progress to the knockouts.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Cristhian Mosquera this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester United are interested in Andriy Lunin.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 27, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Cristhian Mosquera blow

Cristhian Mosquera

Cristhian Mosquera is ready to join Arsenal this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are also hot on his heels, despite signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer.

Ad

Trending

Eder Militao has suffered two ACL injuries in a space of two years, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are no longer young. Meanwhile, Mosquera's contract with Valencia expires in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The situation has alerted Los Blancos, who have invested in the free-agent market in recent times. The LaLiga giants are apparently contemplating a Bosman move for the 21-year-old in 2026.

However, Arsenal could pour cold water on Real Madrid's plans. The Gunners are already in talks with Valencia to sign the Spaniard this summer itself, and have received the green signal from the player. Mosquera registered 41 appearances across competitions this season, all of which were starts.

Ad

Manchester United eyeing Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin

Manchester United have identified Andriy Lunin as a possible replacement for Andre Onana, according to Football Espana. The Ukrainian goalkeeper struggled for chances at Real Madrid this season, managing just 14 appearances across competitions.

Ad

While he is under contract until 2030, Lunin's situation has alerted his suitors. The Red Devils are looking for an upgrade on Andre Onana, who has failed to impress since arriving from Inter Milan in 2023.

Manchester United have apparently identified Lunin as an option, along with Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez. Interestingly, the Villans are also eyeing the Ukrainian as a possible replacement for the Argentinean.

However, the report adds that Lunin has no desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment. While Thibaut Courtois remains the No. 1 for Los Blancos, the 26-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Ad

Antonio Rudiger wants to stay

Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has no desire to leave Real Madrid despite interest from Saudi Arabia, according to AS. The 32-year-old has been a pillar at the back for the LaLiga giants in recent times, and has registered 52 appearances across competitions this season.

Ad

However, Rudiger's contract expires in 2026, and he is now generating interest from the Middle East. Los Blancos are also preparing for life after the German defender, with Dean Huijsen already roped in to strengthen the backline this summer.

The situation has added to speculation regarding the veteran defender's future, and the player has reportedly received multiple offers to move to the Middle East. However, Antonio Rudiger has turned them down as he prefers to stay with Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More