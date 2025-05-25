Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Florian Wirtz blow, Rodrygo's Arsenal move under doubt, and more - May 25, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in the final game of the LaLiga season on Saturday, May 24. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to mark a memorable final game in charge for Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their plans to take Florian Wirtz to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Rodrygo Goes' move to Arsenal is now in doubt.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 25, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Florian Wirtz blow

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is in talks to move to Liverpool this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The German midfielder has earned admirers at Real Madrid after another stunning campaign with Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz has registered 16 goals and 15 assists from 45 games across competitions this season. The LaLiga giants are already planning to add more creativity to their ranks this summer and have their eyes on the 22-year-old.

With Xabi Alonso expected to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu soon, Los Blancos were hoping to reunite the Spanish manager with Wirtz. However, it now appears that Liverpool have put a dent in Real Madrid's plans.

The German has given his green signal to a move to Anfield this summer. The Reds have subsequently initiated conversations with Bayer Leverkusen regarding a move this summer.

Rodrygo's Arsenal move under doubt

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes' proposed move to Arsenal is in jeopardy amid the player's exorbitant wage demands, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Real Madrid forward apparently has admirers at the Emirates, and the two parties have been engaged in talks regarding a move this summer.

Rodrygo has lost prominence at the Santiago Bernabeu following Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer. The player is no longer indispensable to Los Blancos' plans and the club are open to his exit.

Multiple clubs are ready to prise him away from the LaLiga giants, including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal. The Gunners were previously considered one of the most serious parties in the chase.

However, the north London side are having second thoughts following Rodrygo's demand for €10 million per year net wages. The Brazilian will only consider an exit from Real Madrid for a similar offer.

Enzo Fernandez unlikely to leave

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has rubbished rumours of Enzo Fernandez's possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are hot on the heels of the Argentine.

Los Blancos are on the market for a new midfielder this summer, with Luka Modric set to depart. Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who hung up his boots in the summer of 2024.

Fernandez has been identified as a possible candidate for the job. The 24-year-old has been indispensable for Chelsea in recent months and has registered seven goals and 13 assists from 45 games this season.

Speaking recently, as cited by ESPN, Maresca insisted that Fernandez is going nowhere.

“Yes (if Fernandez would continue at Chelsea next season). He is one of our captains … this season has been very good and he can be even better next season, starting from the first day,” said Maresca.

The Argentine is under contract until 2032.

