Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not in talks for Liverpool ace, Jesus Vallejo set to leave, and more - February 26, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Reale Arena on Wednesday, February 26, to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game in good spirits following their 2-0 league win over Girona in the previous game.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not eyeing a move for a Liverpool defender this summer. Elsewhere, Jesus Vallejo is set to end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 26, 2025.

Real Madrid not in talks for Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk

Real Madrid are not working on a move for Virgil van Dijk this summer, according to MARCA. The Dutch defender's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this campaign and he hasn't signed an extension yet.

Ad

Trending

Los Blancos have been linked with Van Dijk in recent times, given their injury problems at the back. Eder Militao is sidelined after picking up his second ACL injury in 18 months.

David Alaba returned to full fitness after a long layoff with a similar injury and is also on the wrong side of 30. Antonio Rudiger is no longer young either, so the LaLiga giants are already scouting the market for reinforcements.

Ad

Real Madrid remain heavily linked with a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also in the final few months of his contract with Liverpool. While the LaLiga giants remain keen to rope in the Englishman, they are not planning a move for Van Dijk.

Jesus Vallejo set to leave

Jesus Vallejo

Jesus Vallejo will leave Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Jorge Picon. The Spanish defender has registered just 10 minutes of first team football this season, despite the injury issues pegging the backline.

Ad

Vallejo has suffered with minor injuries and Los Blancos are worried that he may not return to his physical best through training alone. The situation has hurt his game time this season, with youngster Raul Asencio leapfrogging him in the pecking order.

The 28-year-old's contract expires this summer and the LaLiga giants don't plan to hand him a new deal. Vallejo is also eager to leave the Santiago Bernabeu to secure regular football elsewhere and get his career back on track.

Ad

Los Blancos end Martin Zubimendi pursuit

Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid are no longer interested in a move for Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish midfielder has been outstanding for Real Sociedad in recent seasons and is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.

Ad

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Zubimendi and have been linked with the player for a while. The LaLiga giants are yet to sign Toni Kroos' replacement, while Luka Modric's contract is set to expire this summer.

The Croatian is set to turn 40 in September and Real Madrid are eager to lay down succession plans. While Los Blancos were previously interested in Zubimendi, it seems that Dani Ceballos' recent form has forced a change in plan.

The 28-year-old has forced his way into the starting XI of late and has been very impressive. The LaLiga champions are convinced he can continue his good run and have abandoned plans to sign Martin Zubimendi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback