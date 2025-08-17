Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos tipped to move for Rodri, club make decision on defensive duo, and more - August 17, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing for their LaLiga season opener against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, August 19. Xabi Alonso will be expected to launch an offensive on the league after significantly strengthening his team over the summer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been tipped to move for Manchester City's Rodri. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have decided the future of two defensive stalwarts.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 17, 2025.

Real Madrid tipped to move for Rodri

Rodri has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes that Real Madrid could make a move for Rodri in the future. The Manchester City midfielder is among the finest in his position in the world and apparently has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown insisted that the Cityzens must move quickly to avoid losing the Spaniard.

“City could end up in a difficult position with Rodri. I’ve said it before, but when Real Madrid come calling, it’s hard for players to say no. The best players at some of the biggest clubs will get their heads turned by Madrid, we saw it happen with Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool,” said Brown.

He added:

“So for City, of course they’ll be concerned about the interest in Rodri. Their interest has been made public for a reason, and it’s the way Real Madrid like to do things, if they can unsettle him it makes the move easier. Now, I don’t know if he will be unsettled because by all accounts he’s happy at City.”

He concluded:

“Everybody knows how big a miss he has been for Pep Guardiola this year. Having got him back fit, with two years to go on his contract, they’ve got no intention of letting him go this year or any time soon. They’re working hard to get him a new contract, to push aside any of the speculation. If he commits his future to Manchester City, that’s going to be a huge boost for them.”

Rodri picked up a nasty ACL injury last September and missed almost the entire campaign.

Los Blancos make decision on defensive duo

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba

Real Madrid have decided not to extend Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to AS. Both players have entered the final 12 months of their contracts, and their futures remain uncertain.

The duo are already on the wrong side of 30 and have suffered with injuries, so finding suitors for them this summer could be a tough ask. It is likely that both will see out the remainder of their contracts and leave for free next summer.

Arsenal reject swap deal for William Saliba

William Saliba

Arsenal have turned down Real Madrid's proposal for a swap deal between William Saliba and Rodrygo Goes, according to Indykaila News. The Gunners are keen to prise the Brazilian away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos are open to his departure, and want to use Rodrygo to get their hands on long-term target Saliba. However, the north London side have rejected the proposal, as they want the Brazilian as a straight signing.

