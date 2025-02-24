Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos told to target Spanish ace, club make Aurelien Tchouameni decision, and more - February 24, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 home win over Girona on Sunday (February 23) in LaLiga. Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior found the back of the net to help their team stay in second place on the league table.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been advised to move for a Spanish full-back. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have come to a decision regarding Aurelien Tchouameni's future.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 24, 2025.

Real Madrid told to target Alejandro Grimaldo

Alejandro Grimaldo

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has advised Real Madrid to sign Alejandro Grimaldo, according to Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga giants are looking for a new left-back, with their pursuit of Alphonso Davies ending in a whimper.

Ad

Trending

Los Blancos were eyeing the Canadian speedster as the ideal candidate to bolster the position this year. Davies' previous contract was due to expire this summer and Real Madrid were planning a Bosman move.

However, the 24-year-old has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich until 2030, closing that door for now. The situation has forced Los Blancos to consider alternatives and they have apparently found their man in Grimaldo.

The Spaniard has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen this season and has registered four goals and 10 assists from 34 games across competitions. The player is under contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2027, so he is likely to cost a fair fee.

Ad

Meanwhile, he will turn 30 in September, and Los Blancos have mostly targeted younger talents of late. However, the club could consider a move, given that he will be a fine fit for their tactics and is also recommended by Alonso.

Los Blancos make Aurelien Tchouameni decision

Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid have no desire to let Aurelien Tchouameni leave this summer, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The French midfielder has endured a mixed campaign so far and has had to cover regularly at the back.

Ad

There have been questions regarding his suitability to Los Blancos' long-term plans. Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants could let him go at the end of this campaign.

However, it now appears that Real Madrid have no such plans. In fact, the club have never considered his departure and apparently consider him a key part of their project.

Aurelien Tchouameni has carried out every responsibility handed to him without complain, and the club are also pleased with his attitude. The player is not planning to leave either.

Ad

Dani Ceballos wanted in Middle East

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has admirers in the Middle East, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder has been in resurgent form of late and has wrestled his way back into Real Madrid's starting XI.

Ad

Ceballos has now appeared 29 times across competitions this season, and has turned heads in Saudi Arabia. Clubs from the Middle East have been aggressive in their pursuit of European talent of late and have now set their sights on the 28-year-old.

They are apparently willing to present a €30m offer to prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite the lucrative proposal, Dani Ceballos remains committed to Los Blancos and is not planning to leave. He is under contract until 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback