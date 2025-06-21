Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos turn down Marcus Rashford, Arsenal eyeing French ace, and more - June 21, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their upcoming FIFA Club World Cup tie against Pachuca on Sunday, June 22, at the Bank of America Stadium. The LaLiga giants arrive at the game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not interested in a move for Marcus Rashford this summer. Elsewhere, Arsenal are keeping a close watch on a French defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 21, 2025.

Real Madrid turn down Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Marcus Rashford this summer, according to Defensa Central. The LaLiga giants are apparently in the market for a backup striker to cover for Kylian Mbappe.

Rashford is no longer wanted at Manchester United and spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa. However, the Birmingham-based club opted against exercising a £40m offer to sign him permanently this summer.

The Red Devils are looking to offload the 27-year-old before the start of the new campaign and have now offered Los Blancos the option to secure his signature. Interestingly, Rashford has also been linked with Barcelona in recent times, though the transfer hasn't materialized.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu could help the Englishman get his career back on track. However, Real Madrid have turned him down as they don't believe that he is matches the profile of striker they are looking for.

Arsenal eyeing Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga

Arsenal have set their sights on Eduardo Camavinga, according to Defensa Central. The French midfielder endured a difficult 2024-25 campaign with Real Madrid, missing multiple games due to injuries.

Camavinga registered two goals and two assists from 35 games across competitions, 22 of which were starts. The player's situation has come under scrutiny following Xabi Alonso's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

Arsenal are keeping a close watch on the situation and are planning to prise the 22-year-old away. The Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with Thomas Partey expected to leave as a free agent.

The north London side have had their eyes on Camavinga for a while and are ready to prise him away this year. However, Real Madrid have no desire to let him go, and will not consider an exit this year. The Frenchman is under contract until 2029, so Los Blancos are under no pressure to sell him either.

Los Blancos eyeing Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton

Real Madrid are considering a move for Adam Wharton this summer, according to Fichajes. The English midfielder has developed into one of the finest midfielders of the Premier League at Crystal Palace of late.

Wharton's ability to dictate games from the middle of the park has turned heads at multiple clubs across Europe. Los Blancos apparently feel that the player matched the profile they are looking for at the moment.

However, prising him away from Selhurst Park won't be easy. The 21-year-old is under contract with Crystal Palace until 2029 and reportedly has a €45m price tag on his head.

