Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos unconcerned about new signing's slow start, Rodrygo trusts Xabi Alonso, and more - September 2, 2025

Real Madrid have enjoyed an impressive start to life under Xabi Alonso. The Spanish manager has registered three wins in his first three games of the new season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not worried about a new signing's slow start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Alonso played a key role in Rodrygo Goes' decision to stay with the LaLiga giants.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 2, 2025.

Real Madrid unconcerned about Trent Alexander-Arnold's slow start

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are not worried about Trent Alexander-Arnold's struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Athletic. The Englishman left Liverpool to join Los Blancos this summer, but has endured a slow start to life in Spain.

Alexander-Arnold arrived with a huge reputation, thanks to his brilliant run with the Reds. The 26-year-old registered 23 goals and 92 assists from 354 games in all competitions for the Merseyside club.

However, the English right-back is yet to replicate that form with the LaLiga giants, and hasn't registered a goal contribution from three games so far this season. The situation has added to some concerns across quarters, but Real Madrid remain unperturbed.

Alexander-Arnold has been identified as the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and the club are willing to be patient with him. Xabi Alonso also sees him as a good fit in his tactics.

The LaLiga giants trust the player, which is why he was handed a six-year deal. The Englishman has reportedly integrated well into the squad and has a good relationship with his teammates.

Rodrygo Goes trusts Xabi Alonso

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes opted against a move away from Real Madrid this summer because he trusts Xabi Alonso, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian was heavily courted by Premier League clubs this year, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City all linked with a move.

Rodrygo's future has been subject to speculation in recent months after dropping down the pecking order under former manager Carlo Ancelotti. With his situation still uncertain under Alonso, the 24-year-old was tipped to leave for greener pastures this summer.

However, the player opted against a move, as he believes that he can regain his mojo under the Spanish manager. Interestingly, Alonso has deployed Rodrygo in his preferred left-forward position so, which has also convinced the player to stay at Real Madrid. The Brazilian had mostly operated on the right wing or through the middle under previous management.

Real Betis ended Dani Ceballos pursuit for financial reasons

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos' proposed move to Real Betis couldn't be completed due to the finances involved, according to The Athletic. The Andalusian club were eager to bring their former player back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin this summer.

Ceballos has been in and out of Real Madrid's starting XI in recent season and was largely expected to leave in search of regular football. Marseille were in talks with Los Blancos to secure his signature, but the player reportedly wanted to stay in Spain.

Real Betis were in the running for his signature, but the move wasn't possible as they couldn't afford the 29-year-old's wages. Ceballos apparently earns €4.5m per year at the Santiago Bernabeu.

