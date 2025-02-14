Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Arsenal ace, club step up Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit, and more - February 14, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to El Sadar on Saturday, February 15, to face Osasuna in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game sitting at the top of the league table after 23 games, a point ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on an Arsenal defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 14, 2025.

Real Madrid want William Saliba

William Saliba

Real Madrid are prioritising a move for William Saliba this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French defender has been a pillar at the back for Arsenal in recent times and remains indispensable to Mikel Arteta's plans.

However, his efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are planning to invest in their backline this year, after suffering due to injuries at the back this season.

Eder Miltiao is out for the rest of the season, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are also sidelined with knocks. Saliba has been identified as an option to address the situation.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano added that the LaLiga champions consider the Frenchman as the Jude Bellingham of defenders.

“There is no doubt that people internally at Real Madrid see William Saliba as a superstar. A fantastic defender. I would say this is one of the best defenders in the world – they really appreciate William Saliba," said Romano.

He continued:

“It’s also important to say that someone internally at Real Madrid considers Saliba, we can say, the Bellingham of the defenders. So a top player for present, but also future, a player who can be perfect to build the future.”

Saliba is under contract with Arsenal until 2027 and is likely to cost a massive fee.

Los Blancos step up Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are ready to step up their efforts to secure the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, according to The Telegraph. The English right-back's contract with Liverpool expires in under five months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and see him as the ideal replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is already on the wrong side of 30. Alexander-Arnold was linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the winter, but a move failed to materialize. However, the LaLiga giants remain determined to get him for free at the end of this campaign.

PSG eyeing Raul Asencio

Raul Asencio

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set their sights on Raul Asencio, according to SPORT. The Spanish defender was thrust into action this season following a plethora of injuries at the back at Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old has appeared 21 times for Los Blancos this campaign, 12 of which have been from the start. The Parisians are pleased with his efforts and are ready to offer €45m for his signature.

Asencio is under contract until 2026 and reportedly has a €50m release clause in his deal. However, he is apparently all set to sign a five-year deal with the LaLiga giants at the end of the season.

