Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want new midfielder, club advised to sign German ace, and more - January 29, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Stade du Roudourou on Wednesday, January 29, to face Brest in the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's team are 16th in the league table after seven games and cannot afford to drop points against the Ligue 1 side.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to reinforce their midfield this year. Elsewhere, a former player has urged the LaLiga champions to sign Florian Wirtz.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 29, 2025.

Real Madrid want new midfielder

Manchester City midfielder Rodri

Real Madrid are planning to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer, according to SPORT. The LaLiga champions are blessed with some of the most talented midfielders in the world, but they mostly have offensive attributes.

Los Blancos want someone in the mould of Rodri, who has been exceptional for Manchester City in recent years. However, the Spaniard is under contract with the Cityzens until 20228, so prising him away won't be easy.

The player remains an indispensable part of Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad, as evident by their struggles in his absence due to an ACL injury. As such, Manchester City are unlikely to entertain any offers for the 28-year-old.

Real Madrid also have their eyes on Joshua Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of this season. The German hasn't signed a new deal yet and could be a fine choice for the job. Los Blancos have AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders on their radar as well, but securing his services won't be easy either.

Los Blancos advised to sign Florian Wirtz by former player

Florian Wirtz

Former Real Madrid left back Paul Breitner has urged the club to sign Florian Wirtz. The German midfielder has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen of late and helped the club win a domestic double last sason.

This year, Wirtz has registered 14 goals and 11 assists from 30 games across competitions. His efforts have already turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent, with Los Blancos apparently hot on his heels as well.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Breitner added that his countryman could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the LaLiga champions.

“If Real Madrid buy Wirtz this summer, they will have five Champions Leagues in the next decade. He is the player they are missing, he is an extraordinary player,” said Breitner.

Wirtz is under contract at the BayArena until 2027 and is expected to cost above €100m.

Liverpool remain hopeful of Trent Alexander-Arnold renewal

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool haven't given up hopes of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield beyond this summer, according to SPORT. The Englishman's contract expires at the end of this season, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the developments at Anfield as they plot a Bosman move this summer. The LaLiga giants want Alexander-Arnold to be Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement.

They even attempted to prise him away this month and were willing to offer €20-30m for his signature. However, the Merseyside club turned them down as they remain hopeful of tying the 26-year-old down to a new deal. Alexander-Arnold will receive further renewal proposals from Liverpool in the coming days, with the club desperate for him to stay.

