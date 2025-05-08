Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Spanish ace, club learn William Saliba price, and more - May 8, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 11, to face Barcelona in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team is currently trailing the Catalans by four points with four games left in the season.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Spanish midfielder. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants will have to break the bank to sign William Saliba this summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 8, 2025.
Real Madrid want Martin Zubimendi
Real Madrid are determined to sign Martin Zubimendi this year, according to Fichajes. The LaLiga giants are expected to shore up their midfield after a poor campaign so far.
Los Blancos have missed Toni Kroos in the middle of the park this season. The German midfielder retired last year, and the club opted not to sign his replacement.
That decision has come back to haunt Real Madrid, and they are ready to make amends. Meanwhile, Luka Modric is also in the final months of his contract and will turn 40 this September.
A new midfielder is fast becoming a priority for the LaLiga giants, who have identified Zubimendi as the ideal candidate for the job. The Spanish midfielder has been outstanding for Real Sociedad in recent years, but is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.
Multiple clubs are hot on his heels at the moment, including Arsenal, who are keen to take him to the Emirates. However, Los Blancos are now planning to beat the competition to the 26-year-old's signature. Interestingly, Xabi Alonso, who is heavily tipped to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, has reportedly given his green light to the move.
Los Blancos learn William Saliba price
Arsenal will demand at least £120m for William Saliba this summer, according to Defensa Central. The French defender is a target for Real Madrid this year, with the club eager to bolster their backline before the start of the new season.
Saliba has been a rock at the back for the Gunners in recent times and is among the finest in his position in the Premier League. He is under contract with the north London side until 2027, and the club wants him to stay.
Arsenal have been on the rise under Mikel Arteta this season, but has suffered another trophyless campaign. As such, the Gunners have no desire to weaken the team this summer and will only consider Saliba's exit for an astronomical fee. It is unclear if Los Blancos would be willing to pay a world record fee for a defender to get their hands on the 24-year-old.
Real Madrid step up Dean Huijsen's pursuit
Real Madrid have accelerated their efforts to secure the services of Dean Huijsen this summer, according to MARCA. The Santiago Bernabeu are ready to upgrade their backline this year and want a new signing in time to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.
Huijsen has emerged as an option for the job, thanks to his consistent performances this season for Bournemouth. Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and are ready to go for the kill, but will face competition from Chelsea in the race.