Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Spanish ace, club learn William Saliba price, and more - May 8, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 11, to face Barcelona in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team is currently trailing the Catalans by four points with four games left in the season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Spanish midfielder. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants will have to break the bank to sign William Saliba this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 8, 2025.

Real Madrid want Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid are determined to sign Martin Zubimendi this year, according to Fichajes. The LaLiga giants are expected to shore up their midfield after a poor campaign so far.

Ad

Trending

Los Blancos have missed Toni Kroos in the middle of the park this season. The German midfielder retired last year, and the club opted not to sign his replacement.

That decision has come back to haunt Real Madrid, and they are ready to make amends. Meanwhile, Luka Modric is also in the final months of his contract and will turn 40 this September.

A new midfielder is fast becoming a priority for the LaLiga giants, who have identified Zubimendi as the ideal candidate for the job. The Spanish midfielder has been outstanding for Real Sociedad in recent years, but is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.

Ad

Multiple clubs are hot on his heels at the moment, including Arsenal, who are keen to take him to the Emirates. However, Los Blancos are now planning to beat the competition to the 26-year-old's signature. Interestingly, Xabi Alonso, who is heavily tipped to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, has reportedly given his green light to the move.

Los Blancos learn William Saliba price

William Saliba

Arsenal will demand at least £120m for William Saliba this summer, according to Defensa Central. The French defender is a target for Real Madrid this year, with the club eager to bolster their backline before the start of the new season.

Ad

Saliba has been a rock at the back for the Gunners in recent times and is among the finest in his position in the Premier League. He is under contract with the north London side until 2027, and the club wants him to stay.

Arsenal have been on the rise under Mikel Arteta this season, but has suffered another trophyless campaign. As such, the Gunners have no desire to weaken the team this summer and will only consider Saliba's exit for an astronomical fee. It is unclear if Los Blancos would be willing to pay a world record fee for a defender to get their hands on the 24-year-old.

Ad

Real Madrid step up Dean Huijsen's pursuit

Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid have accelerated their efforts to secure the services of Dean Huijsen this summer, according to MARCA. The Santiago Bernabeu are ready to upgrade their backline this year and want a new signing in time to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Huijsen has emerged as an option for the job, thanks to his consistent performances this season for Bournemouth. Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and are ready to go for the kill, but will face competition from Chelsea in the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More