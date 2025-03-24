Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Lucas Vazquez set to leave, Los Blancos eyeing Zinedine Zidane, and more - March 24, 2025

Real Madrid have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team now remain on the hunt for the league, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey.

Meanwhile, Lucas Vazquez is all set to leave the club this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are considering Zinedine Zidane for the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 24, 2025.

Lucas Vazquez set to leave

Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez's time at Real Madrid is all set to come to an end, according to Diario AS. The Spanish full-back is in the final months of his contract and hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Vazquez has covered admirably for Dani Carvajal over the years, including this season, with Carvajal sidelined due to an ACL injury. However, Vazquez has blown hot and cold of late, raising questions about his continuity with Los Blancos.

The LaLiga giants are already hot on the heels of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to join the club on a Bosman move this summer. He is likely to compete with Carvajal for a place in the starting XI, with the Spaniard set to return to action before the end of this season.

The situation has left Vazquez's future in limbo. The player is already on the wrong side of 30 and a renewal is now looking increasingly unlikely. Should the Spaniard end up leaving, he could have the option to move to the Middle East or join the MLS.

Real Madrid eyeing Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid are once again considering Zinedine Zidane as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, according to Fichajes.net. Los Blancos had previously identified Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as the ideal man to take over from the Italian.

The Spaniard has been outstanding with the German side and helped them win the Bundesliga last season. The LaLiga giants see him as an ideal fit to their plans and were hoping to station him at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

However, it now appears that Alonso is committed to Leverkusen and has no desire to leave the BayArena just yet. The situation has forced Real Madrid to consider alternatives and they have identified Zidane as an option.

The Frenchman was outstanding during his previous two stints with the club, winning multiple trophies, including three consecutive Champions League titles. He is not engaged in a football management role at the moment and could join this summer. Los Blancos are expected to initiate negotiations soon, with Ancelotti's contract set to expire in 2026.

Los Blancos offered Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Manuel Akanji this summer, according to MARCA. However, the report adds that the club have decided against a move.

The LaLiga champions are in the market for a new defender following Eder Militao's second ACL injury. With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger no longer young, a new centre-back is fast becoming a priority.

Intermediaries have reportedly offered Los Blancos the chance to sign Manuel Akanji, who is set to leave Manchester City this summer. However, Real Madrid are not interested in the 29-year-old as they want a younger face for the job.

