Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Luka Modric set to join AC Milan, LaLiga ace opens up on Los Blancos links, and more - June 4, 2025

Real Madrid are looking ahead to the FIFA Club World Cup that kicks off on June 14. The tournament represents a chance for Xabi Alonso to win his first silverware as Los Blancos manager.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric is all set to move to Serie A this summer. Elsewhere, a LaLiga midfielder has opened up on rumours linking him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 4, 2025.

Luka Modric set to join AC Milan

Luka Modric

Luka Modric has agreed to join AC Milan this summer, according to La Repubblica. The Croatian midfielder will leave Real Madrid at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup as a free agent.

Modric has been one of the pillars of Los Blancos' recent success, but is due to turn 40 in September. The LaLiga giants have decided to let him go as they prepare to usher in a new era under Xabi Alonso.

The Rossoneri have now proposed a one-year deal, which the veteran midfielder has apparently agreed in principle. AC Milan are now increasingly confident that Modric will ply his trade at San Siro next season.

Martin Zubimendi opens up on Real Madrid links

Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi has refused to indulge in rumours linking him to Real Madrid. The Real Sociedad midfielder played under Xabi Alonso during his formative years for the youth team at the club.

With the former Bayer Leverkusen manager now in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, Zubimendi remains linked with a move. The 26-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.

Speaking to the press while on international duty, Zubimendi acknowledged that Xabi Alonso was his idol while growing up, but remained coy about his future.

“I’ve always said that he was my idol and that it was lucky for me that he was able to train me in the reserve team in a very important year. The following season I joined the first team,” said Zubimendi.

He added:

“Well, I don’t like to talk about these hypotheses, I prefer to talk about the present, because I also think it would be disrespectful to answer from the national team training camp and before facing such an important competition.”

He concluded:

“Of course there are options, but it’s true that it looks like it’s going to be a different, long summer and I don’t know how it’s going to end.”

Arsenal are apparently in the race for Zubimendi as well this summer.

Dani Carvajal wants MLS move

Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal has stated that he could move to the MLS once his chapter at the Santiago Bernabeu is over. The Spanish right-back's future at Real Madrid has come under scrutiny following Trent Alexander-Arnold's arrival from Liverpool this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by MARCA, Carvajal insisted that he will not play in Europe if he leaves Los Blancos.

“Yes, I have already said in a previous interview that the day I leave Real Madrid, or the day we decide together not to continue, I would like to try a league other than Europe, and MLS is one of the options,” said Carvajal.

The 33-year-old is under contract with Real Madrid until 2026.

