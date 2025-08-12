Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City eyeing LaLiga ace, Nico Paz open to Los Blancos return, more - August 12, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Tivoli Stadion Tirol on Tuesday, August 12, to face WSG Tirol in a pre-season friendly. Los Blancos are preparing for a key campaign under Xabi Alonso after missing out on the league and the Champions League last season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are interested in a Brazilian forward. Elsewhere, Nico Paz has kept the door open for a possible future return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 12, 2025.

Manchester City eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester City have turned their attention to Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward fell down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti at the tail end of last season and his situation hasn't changed under Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid are open to his exit, with Liverpool and Arsenal apparently eyeing him with interest. City have now entered the race as they look for a replacement for Jack Grealish. Los Blancos reportedly want €100m for his signature, although the final decision on a departure will be taken by the 24-year-old.

Nico Paz open to Real Madrid return

Nico Paz currently plies his trade with Como

Nico Paz has refused to rule out a return to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future. The Argentine midfielder moved to Como in 2024, and is now a key player for Cesc Fabregas, igniting talk of a possible return to Real Madrid.

Speaking to SER Radio Club Tenerife, the 20-year-old spoke fondly about Los Blancos.

“Is the stage closed at Real Madrid? You never know. I’m focused on the current project… I have no idea about the future. I found a remarkable level. The level at Tenerife was good, but being an island, it’s not the same as on the peninsula, where many more players gather,” said Paz.

He continued:

“Real Madrid is the club that has given me everything. It gave me the opportunity to grow, to learn from its values, and where I was able to make my professional debut… I grew up there for half my life, and I remember it fondly.”

Real Madrid reportedly have a buyback clause in the player's contract valid for three years.

David Alaba not in talks to move to Saudi Arabia

David Alaba

David Alaba's agent, Pini Zahavi, has rubbished talk of the player's move to the Middle East this summer. The Austrian defender has struggled to stay fit in the last two years, and it has been recently suggested that he could be on his way this summer.

Speaking to 365Scores, however, Zahavi insisted that there have been no talks regarding a move to Saudi Arabia this year.

“All the reports circulating about Alaba’s move to the Saudi Arabian Premier League are false. There have been no negotiations or offers made to the player at this time.” said Zahavi.

He continued:

“Talk about the player being open to a move to Saudi Arabia isn’t true, as there haven’t even been any official offers to negotiate. Everything that’s been circulated is just rumours.”

David Alaba's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires next summer.

