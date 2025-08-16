Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City plan €100m Rodrygo offer, Los Blancos eyeing renewal for French ace, and more - August 16, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, August 19, in their first LaLiga game of the new season. The LaLiga giants finished second in the league table last season, four points behind Barcelona.

Ad

Meanwhile, Manchester City are ready to break the bank for Rodrygo Goes this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning to tie a French midfielder down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 16, 2025.

Manchester City plan €100m Rodrygo Goes offer

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester City are ready to offer €100m for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian forward is no longer indispensable for Real Madrid, despite registering 14 goals and 11 assists from 54 games across competitions.

Ad

Trending

Xabi Alonso is steering the LaLiga giants towards a new direction and Rodrygo no longer fits into his plans. The arrival of Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, coupled with Gonzalo Garcia's recent rise, has complicated matters for the 24-year-old.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are willing to consider his departure, amid interest from the Premier League. While Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked before, it is City who are pushing for his services this summer.

Ad

The Cityzens have apparently identified Rodrygo as a replacement for Savinho, who could be on the way out in the coming days. Manchester City are apparently planning to offer €80m up front, with a further €20m in add-ons to convince Real Madrid to let Rodrygo leave this summer.

Real Madrid eyeing renewal for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are planning to hand Aurelien Tchouameni a new deal if his continues his stellar performances under Xabi Alonso, according to Defensa Central. The French midfielder has found a new lease of life since the Spanish manager took over at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of May.

Ad

Tchouameni was a first team regular for Los Blancos at the FIFA Club World Cup, where he started all six games. Alonso apparently values the 25-year-old's attributes and see him as a good fit in his system.

The LaLiga giants are also pleased with Aurelien Tchouameni's efforts so far, and have him firmly in their long-term plans. If the Frenchman continues his impressive run this season, Real Madrid will consider handing him a new and improved contract next summer. Tchouameni's contract runs until 2028.

Ad

Fenerbahce propose swap deal for Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin

Fenerbahce are offering Dominik Livakovic in exchange for Andriy Lunin this summer, according to journalist Samet Cayir. The Ukrainian custodian is a peripheral figure at Real Madrid, and managed just 14 appearances across competitions last season.

Ad

Lunin has the indomitable Thibaut Courtois ahead of him in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, so his situation is unlikely to change any time soon. The 26-year-old is under contract until 2030, but remains linked with an exit this summer.

Fenerbahce are ready to offer him a lifeline as they look for an upgrade on Livakovic. The Turkish side are proposing a swap deal between the Croatian custodian and Lunin, but Los Blancos are not interested in Livakovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More