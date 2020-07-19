Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City star linked with Blancos switch, Ronaldo to help Valladolid land youngster and more - 19th July 2020

Real Madrid have sealed the title and Florentino Perez has almost ruled out any moves for big players this summer transfer window. However, that has not stopped the newspapers from linking players to the Spanish champions!

Raheem Sterling linked with Real Madrid move

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a stunning move to Real Madrid by The Times. The report claims that Adidas are the driving force behind the possible transfer.

The Times report that Sterling is set to sign a record-breaking deal with the sportswear giants soon. He is reportedly set to earn a massive £10 million from the deal and also a chance to join Los Blancos, just like David Beckham's move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Puskas winner right here 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TWH454msq3 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 11, 2020

Sterling was asked back in February by AS regarding a possible move to Real Madrid soon and he did not shut it down completely. He said he would be open to the move but is happy at Manchester City right now. He said:

Right now I'm at City and I'm really happy. But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club. When you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it's massive.

Ronaldo to help Valladolid land youngster?

Real Valladolid are hoping that Ronaldo Nazario can help them get Real Madrid youngster, Reinier Jesus according to Mundo Deportivo. The attacking midfielder is very highly rated but is not close to making his way into the first team.

A loan to Valladolid would be ideal for all parties as it would hand him experience and help the clubs as well. The 18 year old joined from Flamengo earlier this season.

Eden Hazard not happy with his season

Eden Hazard has a league title medal in his first season at Real Madrid but has not featured a lot because of his injuries. The Belgian has acknowledged the same and claimed that this is his worst season individually. He told France Info:

"This year, we collectively won this league title, but I have surely had the worst season of my career individually."

Talking about his experience under Zidane as a manager, he said:

"We all know Zidane as a player, he was the best. As a coach, we don't even need to describe him anymore. He has shown, in just a few years, that he is already one of the best coaches.

"As a coach, he is like when he was a player. He is a simple person who knows how to say things at the right time. He trusts his players and his players trust him, that's why it works."

