Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eyeing Los Blancos ace, club suffer Joshua Kimmich blow, and more - March 7, 2025

Real Madrid are looking ahead to their upcoming LaLiga game against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, March 9. Carlo Ancelotti's team are third in the league table after 26 games, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Ad

Meanwhile, Manchester United have set their sights on a Los Blancos goalkeeper. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Joshua Kimmich this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 7, 2025.

Manchester United eyeing Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin

Manchester United have set their sights on Andriy Lunin, according to Fichajes.net. The Red Devils are looking to upgrade their goalkeeper department amid concerns about Andre Onana's form.

Ad

Trending

The Cameroonian has failed to convince since arriving at Old Trafford a couple of summer ago. The 28-year-old has registered eight clean sheets in 37 games this season, letting in 51 goals.

Lunin has apparently been identified as a possible upgrade on Onana. The Ukrainian was outstanding for Real Madrid last season, helping them deal with Thibaut Courtois' prolonged absence.

However, Lunin was relegated to the bench after the Belgian returned to full fitness in the final weeks of the campaign. His situation hasn't improved this season either, with the 26-year-old registering only nine appearances across competitions.

Ad

Although Lunin signed a new deal with Real Madrid last year, he could be open to an exit this summer in search of regular football. Manchester United are keeping a close eye on his situation, and are ready to offer €40m for his signature. Los Blancos are not actively looking to move him on, but could be open to his exit for the aforementioned price.

Real Madrid suffer Joshua Kimmich blow

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is all set to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The German midfielder's current contract with the Bavarians is set to expire at the end of the season.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on his situation. The LaLiga giants are yet to sign a proper replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric's contract also expires in a few months and he will turn 40 later this year. The situation could force Los Blancos to turn to the market and Kimmich has been named as an option. However, it is now believed that the 30-year-old is in the final phase of negotiations for a renewal and will commit his future to Bayern Munich soon.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on future

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that a decision on his future will be made by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. The Italian manager's contract expires in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ad

Speaking recently to Giacomo Poretti’s PoretCast, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti stated that his future is not in his hands.

“The only thing that is clear to me is that I don’t decide when to leave Real Madrid. The president will decide, sooner or later it will happen,” said Ancelotti.

Recent reports have already linked Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback