Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eyeing Los Blancos duo, club initiate Xabi Alonso contact, and more - March 13, 2025

Real Madrid progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League following their 4-2 win on penalties against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, March 12, in the Round of 16 second leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals next month.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have set their sights on two Los Blancos stars. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Xabi Alonso.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 13, 2025.

Manchester United eyeing Aurelien Tchouameni and Andriy Lunin

Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United have set their sights on Aurelien Tchouameni and Andriy Lunin, according to Fichajes. The French midfielder has been a key figure for Real Madrid this season, even covering in central defense when needed.

Tchouameni has registered 38 appearances across competitions this season for Los Blancos, and is now a first team regular under Carlo Ancelotti. The Red Devils are pleased with his efforts and want him at Old Trafford to help shore up their midfield.

The Premier League giants are even willing to offer €80m for his services, which could tempt the LaLiga giants to let him go. Meanwhile, Manchester United also have their eyes on Lunin, who has struggled for chances this season.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper remains behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order at Real Madrid. Lunin signed a new contract with Los Blancos last September, but the Red Devils are hoping to sign him as Andre Onana's replacement. The 26-year-old could be open to a move provided he is guaranteed regular game time.

Real Madrid initiate Xabi Alonso contact

Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid have established contact with Xabi Alonso, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon. The Spanish manager has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen and helped them win the Bundesliga last season.

The LaLiga giants have apparently identified him as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, whose contract expires in 2026. The Italian has endured a mixed campaign so far and his future remains up in the air.

Speaking recently, as cited by El Desmarque via Fichajes, Ramon Alvarez said that Real Madrid are worried that Ancelotti's tenure could be over.

“Madrid fears that Ancelotti’s tenure is over and has been anticipating that idea for some time due to the passage of time. The information I have is that there have been recent contacts. There has been one between Florentino Perez and Xabi Alonso. Yes, there is a plan, but who knows? In a super-successful season for Ancelotti, maybe Madrid could change its mind.”

The Italian tactician is the most successful manager in Los Blancos' history.

Trent Alexander-Arnold already has offer from Los Blancos

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have already submitted an offer on the table for Trent Alexander-Arnold to consider, according to The Times. The English right-back's contract with Liverpool expires this summer and he hasn't agreed to a renewal yet.

Alexander-Arnold remains a priority target for Los Blancos, who have identified him as the ideal replacement for Dani Carvajal. The club have already presented the 26-year-old with a proposal to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Englishman is yet to make a decision on his future, with the Reds still trying to keep him at Anfield.

