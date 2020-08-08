Real Madrid have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League 4-2 on aggregate to Manchester City and now they can shift their focus entirely to the transfer window. With the Blancos looking to offload several players and revitalize their squad, they are in for a busy period.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Real Madrid from 8 August 2020.

Pep Guardiola rules out move for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has said Gareth Bale was left out of the squad to face Manchester City because he "didn't want to play". — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 6, 2020

Gareth Bale has fallen out of favour with the Real Madrid fans and Zinedine Zidane as well. Zidane revealed that the Welshman did not want to play in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Manchester City.

Bale does not have a future at Real Madrid. As such, several clubs have been linked with him with Manchester City being one of the prominent names on the list. But now Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that they won't be looking to sign him in the summer.

Pep was quizzed about their interest in Bale after City's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the second leg and he said,

“We are not interested in making any move for Gareth.”

Arsenal are the team that most interested in James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Another Galactico signing that's set to be offloaded is James Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu by Zinedine Zidane and the club is open to offers for the 29-year-old.

As per the latest reports, it is the Gunners who are showing the most interest in signing Rodriguez from Real Madrid. Super agent Jorge Mendes is looking to find his client a new club. Arsenal were interested in signing him last summer as well but a deal couldn't be worked out.

Arsenal transfer bid for James Rodriguez hots up as Gunners ‘show most interest’ in Colombian forward https://t.co/MA1fYWWN9E #guestpostservice pic.twitter.com/OMFVlZ8edr — @easysoccernews (@EasySoccerNews) August 8, 2020

Sergio Reguilon refuses to rule out Premier League move

Sergio Reguilon (left) in action for Sevilla

Sergio Reguilon has told Marca that he is focused on finishing his loan spell at Sevilla right now but he refused to rule out a move to the Premier League. Reguilon has been linked with Chelsea this transfer window.

Reguilon said he won't comment on his future as it will 'unfair' to his Sevilla teammates. He said,

'If my year at Sevilla had not been good, then this would not be happening. These teams would not ring,'

'If I am fine, the team is fine and the club is fine, everyone is happy. But I do not think about these possibilities now – I'm sorry if that sounds like a cliché.

'I've been saying since quarantine that until the season isn't over I won't be talking about my future.

'Until then it would be unfair on myself, my team-mates and the club.

'I have no complaints about anything, about the city, the club, my colleagues. I feel very loved. Who knows what will happen in the future.'