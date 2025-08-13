Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Saudi Arabia offering €350m for Kylian Mbappe, LaLiga ace open to Manchester City move, and more - August 13, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 4-0 win over WSG Tirol at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol on Tuesday, August 12, in a pre-season tie. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, while Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes also got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia are ready to break the bank for Mbappe. Elsewhere, a Brazilian forward is ready to join Manchester City this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 13, 2025.

Saudi Arabia offering €350m for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Saudi Arabia are ready to offer €350m for Kylian Mbappe, according to Defensa Central. Clubs from the Middle Eastern country have been hot on the heels of Vinicius Junior in recent times.

However, it now appears that they have shifted their focus to the French superstar. Mbappe enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with Real Madrid after joining the club as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

The 26-year-old scored 44 goals and set up five more from 59 games across competitions last season. In the process, Mbappe broke the record for the most goals in a debut campaign for the LaLiga giants.

Understandably, Los Blancos consider the Frenchman indispensable to their plans, but Saudi Arabia are willing to test their resolve with a colossal bid. Interestingly, they previously offered €300m for Vinicius, as per reports, but it was turned down by Real Madrid.

The Middle Eastern country want to rope in a global figure to elevete the level of the Saudi Pro League and have now set their sights on Kylian Mbappe. However, Los Blancos have no desire to let him go, and the player has no plans to leave either.

Rodrygo Goes open to Manchester City move

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes has given his thumbs up to a move to Manchester City this summer, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian forward remains heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid at the moment after falling down the pecking order in recent months.

Previous reports have suggested that Los Blancos are ready to let Rodrygo leave this summer. Arsenal, and Liverpool were long linked with the 24-year-old and Manchester City have recently joined the race.

It now appears that Rodrygo is ready to leave the LaLiga giants to move to the Emirates this summer. City apparently want the Brazilian as a replacement for Jack Grealish, who left for Everton this month. Real Madrid are likely to demand €100m to let him go.

Xabi Alonso played key role in Gonzalo Garcia renewal with Real Madrid

Gonzalo Garcia

Xabi Alonso helped convince Gonzalo Garcia sign a new deal with Real Madrid, according to The Athletic. The Spanish forward has become the darling of the Santiago Bernabeu faithful after an impressive showing at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Garcia scored four goals from six outings at the tournament, helping his team reach the semifinals. His efforts subsequently turned heads at clubs across the continent, but Los Blancos have already moved to extend his stay until 2030. Xabi Alonso has played an important role in the process, with the player promoted to the senior side and set to wear the No. 16 shirt next season.

