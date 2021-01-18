Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Ramos' agent tells club about Premier League giants' interest, shock club in for Blancos superstar, and more — 18th January 2021

Real Madrid continue their preparations for their upcoming Copa del Rey clash against Segunda Division 3 side Alcoyano. Zinedine Zidane is expected to make a number of changes for the game with the likes of Andriy Lunin and Antonio Blanco expected to feature, with the former potentially going to make his debut nearly 1,000 days since his arrival at Real Madrid. Los Blancos are currently four points behind an Atletico Madrid side who have played two games less, so they have their work cut out for them if they are to retain their LaLiga Santander crown.

Ahead of their Copa del Rey commitment, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Chelsea to compete with Real Madrid and others for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid's need for attacking reinforcements has been well-documented since the departure of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2018, and they have lined up moves for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to address this. However, they could now face stern competition for the latter star as Chelsea are set to do everything in their power to land him come summer, as per reports.

The Blues are set to smash their club-record fee, as per The Athletic, who claim that Frank Lampard's men are very keen on continuing their raid on the Bundesliga after already signing Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the same window last summer. Haaland has also strongly been linked with a move to Real Madrid as a potential long-term successor to Karim Benzema.

Manchester United's interest in Blancos captain Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is yet to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, due to which he is allowed to speak to other clubs over a potential free transfer. One of those clubs, as per new reports, is Manchester United. The 34-year-old's brother and agent, Rene Ramos, is said to have expressed to the Real Madrid chiefs that the Red Devils have initiated contact over a free transfer for Sergio Ramos come summer.

This is according to transfer insider Ian McGarry, who explained on the Transfer Window Podcast;

"Sergio [Ramos'] brother has told them [Real Madrid] that Manchester United have been in contact. We’re unable to confirm that today on the podcast, we will endeavour to do so in the coming days for you and report that on the podcast next week. However, it kind of fits with some of the things that [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer has been doing at Old Trafford, I’m thinking of Edinson Cavani here, Duncan, in brining an experienced and older player who has achieved lots of success."

17 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has become the third player in @LaLigaEN history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/C26iGStrrQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

McGarry added on Manchester United's interest in the Real Madrid man,

"Ramos is if anything a brilliant leader and would be someone that would certainly be beneficial to Solskjaer’s defence in terms of commanding it, bringing calmness and a sense of authority that they currently lack as well."

"So it would not be out of any kind of sense of reality that Manchester United may well have an interest in Sergio Ramos, remember they did have interest in him the last time he was out of contract. Of course, Madrid do expect him to sign a new deal, but it’s just he’s waiting for the offer of more than one year."

Both Real Madrid and Florentino Perez are said to be keen on the Spaniard prolonging his stay at the club, but the hold up is due to the disagreement on both, the contract length as well as the wages.

While Ramos wants a two-year deal on the same wages as he's currently on, while the Blancos want to offer him a one-year deal with a pay-cut. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid and Ramos come to an agreement.

Fenerbahce interested in shock move for Eden Hazard

In what could be a strange turn of events, Turkish giants Fenerbache have launched an audacious move for Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard on a loan deal. The Belgian has struggled for form and fitness during his stay at Real Madrid, and the club are reportedly losing patience with him.

Reports from SPORT via Ajansspor claim that ex-Fenerbahce president, Hasan Centikaya, said on Eden Hazard;

"[Eden] Hazard is an old friend and friend of mine. I’ve known since the age of 15-16. At that time he was playing in Lille. He had great sympathy for Fenerbahce. He has a word for me too. He said, ‘Hasan, I will play in Fenerbahce one day. We don’t know when it will happen."

"He was 16 years old when he played in Lille, and I watched the PSG game. It was evident even at that age. At the time we spoke, there were Eden Hazard, Gervinho and Sow.We were only able to get Sow from there."

For the first time in 392 days, Eden Hazard has scored a goal for Real Madrid.



What a strike. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/sMMhgSMsW9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 31, 2020

He added,

"In Eden Hazard, it went into a different dimension. He received offers from the most important clubs in Europe. He was one of Europe’s biggest talented star candidates. He would love to come to Fenerbahce back then. Let’s see time will tell. Hazard wears Fenerbahce jersey one day."

Fenerbahce recently completed the free transfer of former Real Madrid superstar Mesut Ozil after the German agreed to mutually terminate his massive contract in North London.

