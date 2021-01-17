Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich eye Blancos star, Spanish ace on AC Milan's radar, and more — 17th December 2021

Real Madrid will look to put their weekend defeat to Athletic Club behind them with a midweek fixture against Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey. The Blancos' league season faced another setback as well after dropping two precious points away at Osasuna as Zinedine Zidane's side failed to break down the side despite having 71% of the ball.

Ahead of their upcoming game on Wednesday, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Lucas Vazquez eyed by AC Milan

Real Madrid wide man Lucas Vazquez could potentially depart from the club this summer and is being eyed by AC Milan, as per reports in Spain. Vazquez, who is set to become a free agent come summer, is said to have rejected a new offer from Real Madrid and is holding out for a higher salary, and Real Madrid will evaluate his situation by the end of the month as he is held in high regard by Zidane.

Should he be available in the summer, the Paolo Maldini's Rossoneri will make a move for the 29-year-old on a free transfer. The former La Fabrica player could prove to be a readymade replacement for his compatriot Samu Castillejo, who has been linked with a return to Spain from San Siro.

Jamie Carragher discusses Mo Salah's Real Madrid-Barcelona ambitions

Former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admitted that he believes its unlikely for Mo Salah to move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid. There has been immense speculation over the Egyptian superstar's future in recent times as he's been linked with a move away from the club. His former Egypt teammate, Mohamed Aboutrika's comments fuelled the speculation even further after he claimed that Salah is unhappy at Anfield.

However, Carragher revealed that he thinks Salah is unlikely to move now, given the financial situation faced by both the El Clasico giants and Salah's age. Speaking on the situation, Carragher said;

"Some players look at their career like that. I think Eden Hazard always wanted to go to Real Madrid at some stage. I wouldn't be surprised if a few years ago, when Mo Salah was mapping his career out, that is something he would like to have done. But I think the situation now - financially and his age – means clubs don't have that kind of money for him."

3 - With two goals and one assist, Mohamed Salah is the first substitute to be directly involved in three goals in a Premier League game for Liverpool. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/Nx26lnnXcE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

The Liverpool great added,

"You are talking in excess of £100million and I think Real Madrid and Barcelona would be looking at Mbappe or Haaland or even Mane ahead of Salah now because of his age. Those two clubs are not flush with money and his contract still has some time to run at Liverpool. So I'm not fearful as a Liverpool fan that he is going to leave any time soon."

Salah has been widely regarded as one of the best forwards in world football since his arrival in Merseyside and has helped fire Liverpool to both Premier League and UEFA Champions League glory over the last two years.

Bayern Munich eye Real Madrid's Eder Militao

The centre-back saga this summer is set to continue as rumours surrounding a potential Bayern Munich move for Eder Militao have gathered momentum. The Brazilian international has failed to break into the first XI under Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid are believed to be open to the idea of his departure. Should he be available, Bayern will look to replace the reportedly Real Madrid-bound David Alaba with Militao.

𝙀𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙤'𝙨 𝙒𝙝𝙤𝙎𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙝𝙨



🟢 Aerial duels

🟢 Passing

🟢 Dribbling

🟢 Tackling

🟢 Concentration

🟢 Ball interception

🟢 Blocking the ball



🗣️ @Tim_Vickery: "If Mourinho is interested, then maybe this will go through." pic.twitter.com/z8WIYIZs5B — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 13, 2021

The Austrian, one of Bayern's longest-serving players, is set to depart from the Allianz Arena this summer after rejecting multiple contract extension offers from the Bavarians. He is said to be keen to play for his dream club, Real Madrid, and could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu. Apart from the out-of-favour Militao, Bayern are also said to be considering Dayot Upamecano as another replacement for David Alaba. The Real Madrid man, on the other hand, is also being eyed up by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

