Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland's demands for Blancos switch, Liverpool join chase for Brazilian star, and more — 16th January 2021

Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their frustrating defeat to Athletic Club in Magala that saw them eliminated from the Supercopa de Espana. A first-half double from Raul Garcia was enough to seal the Blancos' exit, and had to settle for one late consolation goal from Karim Benzema. Real Madrid will now look towards their Copa del Rey commitments as they travel to Alcoyano in the Round of 32.

Ahead of their upcoming fixture, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Guillem Balague provides update on Sergio Ramos future, 'no chance' for PSG move

Ramos in action for Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos' future has been one of the major topics of discussion in the transfer window given that he is set to become a free agent come summer. The legendary Spaniard is yet to sign a new deal with the club and is said to be in talks with other potential suitors, and has been linked with clubs such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and others.

Spanish football journalist has delivered some insight on the negotiations between the Blancos and their skipper, saying;

"The situation is clear. Sergio Ramos wants a two-year deal and to stay in the same wages, €12 million (£10.67 million) net. Real Madrid are saying, ‘Only one year and you have to reduce 10% of your wages because that’s what everybody is going to get reduced’."

Ramos is said to be keen to renew his deal with the club that he won four UEFA Champions Leagues with. Balague added further that there is 'no chance' for him to join Paris Saint-Germain, and claimed that Florentino Perez is keen to have Ramos extend his stay at the club. It remains to be seen if either camp cave in and agree to the others' demands.

Liverpool join Tottenham Hotspur in Eder Militao chase

Real Madrid star Eder Militao

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur were said to be interested in signing Real Madrid outcast Eder Militao this winter as they look to bolster their central defensive options. Now, if reports are to be believed, they could be given stern competition for his signature as English champions Liverpool are said to be interested in signing him as well.

Liverpool are currently amidst a defensive crisis with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both set to remain sidelined for a while, and Joel Matip being in and out of the side due to injuries. Jurgen Klopp's men have been made aware of the fact that Militao could potentially be available on a loan deal this month.

Liverpool could be offered a chance to solve some of their defensive woes after the club were made aware of the availability of Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao. #awlfc [@RealKevinPalmer] pic.twitter.com/Xx8covEJhs — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 15, 2021

The Brazilian international has failed to break into the XI at Real Madrid since his big-money move from FC Porto in 2019 and has fallen down the pecking order at the club, behind Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Nacho. The report claims that the Spanish champions are also looking out for suitors to purchase him on a permanent deal.

Erling Haaland's demands for Real Madrid move revealed

Dortmund star Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland has been tipped as one of Real Madrid's primary targets for the upcoming summer window, and reports from Spain have now revealed that the Norwegian has three major demands of Los Blancos to complete a move. A report from Spain claims that the first of those is from Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, who expects to be paid a fee of €20m to broker the transfer.

The second request is to do with his wages, saying that he wants to be paid as much as Real Madrid's highest-earner, Eden Hazard. The Belgian is said to be on an annual salary of €10m-per-season. Lastly, and this is said to be a non-negotiable demand from Haaland, saying that the 20-year-old wants to be an undisputed starter at Real Madrid alongside Karim Benzema.

15 - Erling Haaland has scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games, only failing to score in two appearances in the competition. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/750PWPF0N4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2020

The Norwegian is confident that he can strike up a good partnership with the legendary Frenchman, and a failure to provide him a starter's status could throw a spanner in Real Madrid's plans to land his signature.

