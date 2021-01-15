Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Huge update on Gareth Bale's future, Blancos star on Bayern Munich's radar, and more — 15th January 2021

Real Madrid were sent tumbling out of the Supercopa de Espana by an inspired Athletic Club side who beat them by a scoreline of 2-1 in Malaga. The Blancos went two goals down in the first 40 minutes of the game and, despite seeing a staggering 71% of the ball and having nearly thrice the number of attempts, Karim Benzema's late goal was all they could muster in the second 45.

With Copa del Rey commitments to attend to next before they travel to Alaves, whom they lost to earlier on, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Everton sporting director confirms ex-Real Madrid star James Rodriguez joined for free

James Rodriguez in action for Everton

Former Real Madrid star, who fell out of favour under Zinedine Zidane, joined the club on a free transfer in the summer, according to Everton's sporting director Marcel Brands. There was an element of confusion regarding his transfer in the summer with no club revealing the fees involved, and his former club — Argentine outfit Banfield, who were owed a stake of his future transfer — claimed that there was no fee involved at all.

Brands confirmed these claims regarding Rodriguez's transfer from Real Madrid. Speaking on his South American playmaker, he said;

"It was one of the most difficult and weirdest transfer windows ever. We signed six new players, one on a free – James Rodriguez."

James Rodriguez has been directly involved in five goals in his five games for Everton in all competitions this season (2 goals, 3 assists), two more than he managed in 14 appearances for Real Madrid last season (1 goal, 2 assists).

The Colombian superstar got off to a superb start to life in Merseyside and recently returned from an injury that sidelined him for a few weeks.

Bayern Munich want Eder Militao to replace David Alaba

Real Madrid defender

German champions Bayern Munich hope to replace the outgoing David Alaba with Real Madrid outcast Eder Militao, as per reports. The Brazilian defender, who is said to be on his way out of the club to gain more playing time, has garnered interest from top European clubs including the Bavarians, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Militao currently finds himself as the fourth-choice centre-back behind Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Nacho. With Alaba looking likely to join their ranks as well, it could all but end his hopes of gaining regular minutes, which opens the door for a potential loan deal. However, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will be able to recoup a major chunk of the €50m fee they paid for him.

West Ham made Luka Jovic approach before Bundesliga loan

Serbian international Luka Jovic

Premier League club West Ham made an approach to bring Luka Jovic to the London Stadium before he sealed his return to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, as per reports. The Hammers, who are in need of a new striker after the departure of Sebastian Haller to AFC Ajax, were linked with a move for Mariano Diaz earlier on in the window.

It has now been revealed that they approached Real Madrid for Diaz's Serb teammate, who managed to score just two goals in just over 30 appearances for the Spanish champions. Jovic ultimately decided to rejoin his former club Eintracht, where he made a name for himself after stunning 2018/19 campaign with the Eagles.

Tottenham Hotspur unlikely to extend Gareth Bale loan

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale could potentially be set for a return to Real Madrid after it has been revealed that Tottenham Hotspur might opt against extending his stay in North London. The Welshman re-joined his former club Spurs in the summer on a loan deal after being frozen out of Zinedine Zidane's side due to his poor displays, fitness concerns, and a frosty relationship with the Frenchman.

Gareth Bale has scored his first Tottenham goal in 7 years & 166 days, last doing so on his farewell appearance for the club vs Sunderland back in May 2013. He scored exactly 200 seconds after entering the pitch.

Bale's injuries have gotten the better of him so far upon his return to the Premier League as he's managed just 161 minutes of football in the top-flight so far and scored one goal. With his staggering salary of £650,000-a-week also proving to be another major stumbling block and this, coupled with his unavailability, makes a second season at Spurs look unlikely.

Reports: Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr could depart club amidst rumours of bust-up