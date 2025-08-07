Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Spanish ace set for renewal, Raul Asencio not looking to leave, more - August 7, 2025

Real Madrid are back in action on Tuesday, August 12, at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol, when they lock horns with WSG Tirol in a pre-season friendly. Los Blancos replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season, with Xabi Alonso stationed as his successor.

Meanwhile, a Spanish striker is all set to sign an extension at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Raul Asencio is not looking to leave the LaLiga giants this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 7, 2025.

Gonzalo Garcia set for renewal

Gonzalo Garcia

Gonzalo Garcia is all set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to MARCA. The Spanish striker caught the eye with Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup, where he scored four goals in six games.

His efforts helped the LaLiga giants reach the semifinal of the tournament, where they were undone by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Garcia's efforts have put him in the limelight this summer, and multiple clubs are interested in his signature.

However, Los Blancos have already decided that the player won't leave this year. Instead, Real Madrid are working to tie the 21-year-old down to a new deal in the coming days, and the player is likely to provide cover for Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming season.

Raul Asencio not looking to leave

Raul Asencio

Raul Asencio has turned down offers from the Middle East this summer as he wants to stay with Real Madrid, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. The young defender enjoyed an exponential rise last season following Eder Militao's injury, and is now wanted in Saudi Arabia.

Despite some shaky performances at the FIFA Club World Cup, Xabi Alonso wants Asencio around. The 22-year-old also has no desire to leave, despite the arrival of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, and wants to fight for his place in the team.

Reinier Jesus opens up on his Real Madrid stay

Reinier Jesus

Real Madrid outcast Reinier Jesus has suggested that he was not happy during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian forward is all set to join Atletico Mineiro this summer, although the move isn't official yet.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Jesus said he is very happy to join the Brazilian outfit.

“When I arrived, I could already hear it. I even got goose bumps. My mother almost cried. I’m very happy to sign for the Galo, in my new home. I’m happy to have this affection, which I didn’t have before. Happy to be able to wear this shirt. I’m going to give everything on the pitch and I’m ready to help the team,” said Jesus.

He continued:

“I was looking for my happiness. I was on loan for five years. I was not happy. Paulo Bracks (Mineiro’s sporting director) was after me, Victor Leandro, (club manager) too, he valued me and I spoke to coach Cuca. I’m very happy with the project and I think it will work out very well.”

Jesus moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Flemish in 2020, but never lived up to expectations. He spent his entire time in Europe out on loan and hasn't registered any appearances for Los Blancos.

