Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Swedish ace wants Los Blancos move, Benfica eyeing Fran Garcia, and more - April 6, 2025

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday, April 5, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior scored a goal and missed a penalty as Carlo Ancelotti's team dropped vital points in the title race.

Meanwhile, a Swedish forward is ready to join Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, Benfica are interested in Fran Garcia.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 6, 2025.

Viktor Gyokeres wants Real Madrid move

Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has offered his services to Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central. The Swedish striker has been in inspired form this season for Sporting, registering 43 goals and 11 assists from 43 games across competitions.

Gyokeres is under contract with the Portuguese side until 2028, but is expected to take the next step in his career this summer. There's tremendous interest in his services, and the 26-year-old has apparently shortlisted seven clubs as his possible destinations.

Los Blancos are a prominent feature on that list, but a move may not be a straightforward affair. The LaLiga giants believe that they are well stocked in attack and are not looking for a new No. 9 at the moment.

While Gyokeres' efforts have caught the eye of the Real Madrid chief scout, Juni Calafat, a move is not on the agenda at the moment. With Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes forging a formidable front three, and Endrick waiting on the wings, there's no real urgency for attacking reinforcements.

As such, the LaLiga champions have no desire to invest €100m in the Sporting man this summer. The Swede, though, won't be short of options this summer.

Benfica eyeing Fran Garcia

Fran Garcia

Benfica are ready to offer Fran Garcia an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. The Spanish left-back has failed to live up to expectations at Real Madrid and is now a peripheral figure under Carlo Ancelotti.

Garcia has registered 37 appearances across competitions this season, registering four assists. 21 of them have been starts, but it is believed that Ancelotti is unconvinced by the 25-year-old.

Initially brought in to cover for Ferland Mendy, Garcia has struggled to impress, and Los Blancos have now lost patience. With a new left-back likely to be on the agenda this summer, his future remains uncertain.

Benfica are ready to bet on him, and are willing to offer €15m to prise him away this summer. That could be enough to convince the LaLiga champions to let him go.

Aston Villa interested in Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Aston Villa have set their sights on Arda Guler, according to Fichajes. The Turkish youngster is highly rated in the European circuit, but has struggled for chances under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Guler has registered three goals and seven assists from 33 games across competitions this season, but has managed just 11 starts. His future, as such, remains up in the air ahead of the summer.

It is believed that Los Blancos could be ready to let him leave on loan at the end of the season to help him gain valuable experience. Aston Villa are on the rise under Unai Emery and are apparently the favorites to lap him up.

