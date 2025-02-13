Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vinicius considering Saudi Arabia move, Los Blancos receive Dean Huijsen boost, and more - February 13, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday, February 15, in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game buoyed by their 3-2 win over Manchester City away in midweek in the UEFA Champions League Playoffs first leg.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior is tempted by the chance to move to the Middle East. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Dean Huijsen.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 13, 2025.

Vinicius considering Saudi Arabia move

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is contemplating a move to Saudi Arabia, according to MARCA. The 24-year-old has been a revelation for Real Madrid in the last few seasons and narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or trophy last year.

However, Vinicius lifted The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award in December, highlighting his rising stock in world football. Despite the arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, the Brazilian has held his own.

Vinicius Junior has registered 16 goals and 12 assists from 30 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos. Clubs from the Middle East wanted him last summer as well but he ended up staying with the LaLiga giants.

However, the Brazilian forward's entourage recently sat down with representatives from the Royal House of Saudi Arabia. Vinicius was presented with an 'unprecedented' offer to move to the country this year.

He has reportedly been offered the role of an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup as well. The Brazilian is under contract with Real Madrid until 2027, but clubs from the Middle East could present Los Blancos with an irresistible offer for the player.

Real Madrid receive Dean Huijsen boost

Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen wants to join Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.net. Huijsen has emerged as a wanted man this year following a string of rock-solid performances at the back for Bournemouth.

Los Blancos are among his suitors, along with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich. The LaLiga champions are planning for defensive reinforcements this summer to address a series of injuries at the back.

Huijsen has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job. Still only 19, the player has shown maturity beyond his years and convinced Real Madrid.

It now appears that he has already given his thumbs up to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this year. The player believes that a transfer to Spain will help him take the next step in his career.

Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos

Carlo Ancelotti is happy with Dani Ceballos' recent performances, according to MARCA. The Spaniard was heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid last summer but opted to stay.

Ceballos struggled for chances at the beginning of the campaign but has come into his own of late. The 28-year-old has started the last five games in the league and also set up Mbappe for the equalizer against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Ceballos put in extra work last summer, working with fitness coach Bernardo Requena. He is now reaping the benefits and is fast becoming indispensable for Los Blancos. The player's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2027.

