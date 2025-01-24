Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vinicius wants to stay, Los Blancos not interested in German ace, and more - January 24, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga tie against Real Valladolid on Saturday (January 25) at Estadio Jose Zorrilla. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the league table after 20 games, two points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not interested in a German midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 24, 2025.

Vinicius wants to stay

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has no desire to leave Real Madrid right now, according to journalist Melchor Ruiz. Recent reports have suggested that Al-Ahli are preparing a world-record €350m offer for the Brazilian this year.

The Saudi Pro League club are apparently willing to offer Vinicius colossal wages and convince him to leave Los Blancos. However, the player remains settled at the Santiago Bernabeu and has no desire to move.

The 24-year-old has already found great success with the LaLiga giants so far and is eager to make further history with the club. His contract runs until 2027, but a renewal cannot be ruled out either.

Vinicius Junior remains a key figure for Real Madrid at the moment and the club are unlikely to entertain his departure. He has registered 16 goals and 10 assists from 26 games across competitions this season.

Real Madrid not interested in Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich

Real Madrid are not eyeing a move for Joshua Kimmich this year, according to MARCA. Recent reports suggested that the LaLiga giants were in contact with the German midfielder regarding a move this year.

Kimmich's contract with Bayern Munich expires in less than six months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The 29-year-old has previously been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a possible replacement for Toni Kroos.

However, it is now believed that there's no truth to the recent rumors. It could be a ploy from the player's camp to extract a better deal from the Bavarians.

Former player tips Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes Trent Alexander-Arnold will find it hard to turn down a move to Real Madrid. The English right-back's contract at Anfield expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are planning a Bosman move for the 26-year-old this summer. Alexander-Arnold has apparently been identified as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Johnson said it's normal that his countryman wants to play for the LaLiga giants.

“If Real Madrid and Liverpool offered him exactly the same contract, we will have to see what the player wants. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) is very professional. The possibility of signing for Madrid will be hanging over his head. Naturally, he wants to play for these giants and when they come to call him it will attract his attention,” Johnson said.

He continued:

“[It is] a difficult offer to reject. They are always in the conversation to be the best team in the world.”

Alexander-Arnold has registered two goals and six assists from 29 games across competitions this season.

