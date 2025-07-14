Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vinicius yet to reach renewal agreement, LaLiga ace likely to leave, and more - July 14, 2025

Real Madrid are expected to further improve their squad after faltering against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos have already signed Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono, and Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior is yet to agree terms for a new deal with the LaLiga giants. Elsewhere, a Spanish midfielder is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 14, 2025.

Vinicius Junior yet to reach renewal agreement with Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are yet to reach an agreement with Vinicius Junior regarding a renewal, according to journalist Miguel Angel Diaz. The Brazilian is one of the finest forwards in the world at the moment, and remains a key figure for Los Blancos as well.

Vinicius registered 22 goals and 19 assists from 58 games across competitions last season. Interestingly, the 25-year-old has been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu in recent times amid interest from the Middle East.

Kylian Mbappe's arrival has stolen some of Vinicius' thunder, but he remains vital to the LaLiga giants' plans. While the player is under contract until 2027, Real Madrid want to end speculation regarding his future.

The two parties remain engaged in talks, and while it previously looked that a breakthrough was just around the corner, that is no longer the case right now. The player's wage demand is apparently posing a problem in the renewal process.

Dani Ceballos likely to leave

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is likely to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to MARCA. The Spanish midfielder was in and out of the starting XI under former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Unfortunately, his situation hasn't changed under Xabi Alonso either. Ceballos registered just 70 minutes of first team action for Los Blancos at the FIFA Club World Cup, all of which were from the bench.

It is clear that the 28-year-old is no longer guaranteed minutes with the LaLiga giants in the upcoming campaign. Ceballos has been linked with a return to Real Betis in recent times, although his lengthy contract could pose a problem. However, Real Madrid may not be too keen to offload the Spaniard following Luka Modric's departure this month.

Toni Kroos backs Arda Guler to excel

Arda Guler

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos believes Arda Guler will be a hit under Xabi Alonso. The Turkish youngster has found a new lease of life following Alonso's arrival, starting five of his six games in charge.

Speaking on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos suggested that Guler is ready to take his game to a new level.

“When you have a player like him, who knows how to find space, you can forgive him if he loses a duel now and then. The important thing is that he understands his role in the team and joins the collective effort when defending,” said Kroos.

He continued:

“Last year, he already had the technical level with the ball, but now physically he has also taken a step forward. He’s ready.”

Guler registered six goals and 11 assists from 49 games across competitions in the 2024-25 season.

