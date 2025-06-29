Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Xabi Alonso wants Bundesliga ace, Inter Milan eyeing Nico Paz, and more - June 29, 2025

Real Madrid have reached the knockouts of the FIFA Club World Cup. The LaLiga giants next face Juventus at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, July 1, in the Round of 16.

Ad

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso wants Los Blancos to sign a Bundesliga defender. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are interested in Nico Paz this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 29, 2025.

Xabi Alonso wants Piero Hincapie

Piero Hincapie

Xabi Alonso is eager for a reunion with Piero Hincapie at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fichajes. Real Madrid are expected to sign another defender before the end of the summer.

Ad

Trending

Los Blancos have already roped in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth at the start of the transfer window. However, with David Alaba struggling to stay fit, and Antonio Rudiger also on the wrong side of 30, the LaLiga giants could look for further additions.

Xabi Alonso apparently wants a new center back to help implement the back-three system he used recently against RB Salzburg. The Spanish manager has now asked Real Madrid to secure Hincapie.

Ad

The Ecuadorian defender worked with Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, and is likely to cost around €40m. While Los Blancos are likely to prioritize moves for Alvaro Carreras and a new midfielder in the coming days, Hincapie is likely to be on their radar.

Inter Milan eyeing Nico Paz

Nico Paz has admirers at Inter Milan

Inter Milan are eager to secure the services of Nico Paz this summer, according to Sport Mediaset. The Argentine midfielder left Real Madrid last summer to join Como, and has been a hit in Serie A.

Ad

The Nerazzurri are convinced with his efforts and have apparently made Paz a priority for this summer. Interestingly, Los Blancos apparently have a €10m buyback clause in the player's deal. If Inter Milan intensify their pursuit of the Argentine, the LaLiga giants could trigger that option, and sell him for a higher fee.

Liverpool chairman opens up on Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has spoken highly of new Real Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English right-back left Anfield last month to move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a nominal fee.

Ad

Alexander-Arnold was due to become a free agent at the end of this month, but Los Blancos opted to sign him in time for the FIFA Club World Cup. The 26-year-old's departure has generated a strong reaction from fans of the Merseyside club.

However, speaking to Liverpool Echo, Werner insisted that he only has wonderful memories of Alexander-Arnold.

“We do wish him well and I understand the emotions of supporters who were disappointed and we were disappointed too but it is overshadowed by my wonderful memories of him,” said Werner.

Ad

He continued:

“I’ll never forget that pass he made, the corner he took, for the fourth goal against Barcelona. That was just a work of genius and as a football fan, watching some of his assists, the way he would pass the ball 30-plus yards to a specific point and create a goal was just…no wonder Real Madrid are delighted!”

The English right-back has registered 23 goals and 92 assists from 354 games for Liverpool in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More