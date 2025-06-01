Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Xabi Alonso wants new No. 9, Los Blancos eyeing Manchester City ace, and more - June 1, 2025

Real Madrid have already signed two players this summer. Dean Huijsen has arrived from Bournemouth, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has completed the move from Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso is interested in a new striker this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos want to make a move for a Manchester City midfielder in 2026.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 1, 2025.

Xabi Alonso wants new No. 9

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso wants to rope in a new striker this summer, according to journalist Rodra. The Spanish manager recently took charge at Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement.

Alonso is already working to address the gaps in Los Blancos squad, with a new midfielder reportedly on his agenda. However, it now appears that the Spanish manager also wants to reinforce his attack by bringing in a new target man.

With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior already in the squad, any new arrival could struggle for first team opportunities. However, Alonso is adamant that the LaLiga giants miss such a profile in current setup.

The Spanish manager now wants a 'Joselu' type signing, someone who could be cheap, willing to sit on the bench, yet have an impact on the pitch. The veteran Spanish striker was a key component in Real Madrid's successful 2023/24 campaign, where he regularly contributed off the bench.

Joselu arrived for a nominal fee and was on modest wages, but finding such a profile in the current market won't be easy. However, the general belief is that such a player could improve the squad.

Real Madrid eyeing Rodri

Rodri has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are considering a move for Rodri next summer, according to AS. The Spanish midfielder has been outstanding for Manchester City in recent years and his contract expires in 2027.

Los Blancos are in the market for a new midfielder this year, with VfB Stuttgart's Angelo Stuller already named as an option. However, it now appears that Rodri is the club's dream target for the position.

A move for the 28-year-old is next to impossible this year, but the LaLiga giants are hoping that he could become available next year. Real Madrid are now planning for a transitional signing this summer, before trying to prise Rodri away from the Etihad next summer.

Should the Spanish refrain from signing an extension with Manchester City, a move could materialize in 2026.

Nico Paz opens up on his future

Nico Paz is wanted back at the Santiago Bernabeu

Nico Paz has remained coy about his future amid rumours linking him to a return to Real Madrid. The Argentine midfielder rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, but left last summer to move to Como.

He has since been outstanding for the Serie A side, registering six goals and nine assists from 35 games across competitions. His efforts have sparked talk of a possible return to his former hunting ground ahead of the summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Paz refused to indulge in the rumours.

“I’m calm, thinking about the selection, the holidays, and then, we will see whatever has to happen,” said Paz.

Los Blancos reportedly have an option to sign the 20-year-old for just €8m this summer.

