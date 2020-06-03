Real Madrid could land a massive dent of Dortmund's squad

With football slowly getting back on track after a 2-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the transfer rumors are again starting to dominate the headlines. Teams are looking for potential transfer targets over the summer transfer window and if the rumors are true, Real Madrid might be looking to target some other big names apart from Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Håland.

Zinedine Zidane has been looking to revamp the squad at Real Madrid for a while now and we could see the Los Blancos bidding goodbye to some of their star players over the summer transfer window as they welcome new names to their squad.

Real Madrid eye Jadon Sancho amidst Manchester United transfer rumors

Jadon Sancho has been linked to EPL giants Manchester United and Chelsea, both of whom have been trying to get sign the young English midfielder, but according to recent reports from the Spanish media, higher-ups at Real Madrid see a huge potential in the midfielder and are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Sancho could move to Real Madrid this summer

Jadon Sancho has impressed almost everyone with his run at Borussia Dortmund, the 22-old has seventeen goals and the same number of assists in his twenty-seven matches in the Bundesliga. Real Madrid recognize the potential in the English midfielder and might want to add him to their ranks.

First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

Real Madrid have good relations with Borussia Dortmund, as the Spanish giants have their right-back, Achraf Hakimi at loan at the German club and could the goodwill in this partnership to get the services of the English midfielder.

Achraf Hakimi looks for a return back to Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi has truly enjoyed his time with Borussia Dortmund, the player is on a two-year loan from Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund and with his loan period almost coming to an end we could see the defender return back to Real Madrid.

While Borussia Dortmund have been in talks with Real Madrid to acquire the player on a permanent basis, Achraf Hakimi does want to go back to Santiago Bernabeu. Recent reports from the German media have shed some light on the ongoing talks between Achraf Hakimi and Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez.

Advertisement

Todos juntos venceremos al racismo! Justicia! ✊🏾✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿✊⁣

⁣

Together we will defeat racism! Justice ! ✊🏾✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿✊ ⁣

⁣#justiceforgeorgefloyd pic.twitter.com/98xjUjlt5c — achrafhakimi (@AchrafHakimi) May 31, 2020

Even though Hakimi might face some strong competition from Carjaval for the right-back position, who has been solid for Real Madrid recently, we could still see the Morrocan defender returning to Real Madrid.

"Eriksen could be the ideal replacement for Luka." Real Madrid manager might have his eyes on the Danish midfielder

Things haven't been the best for Christian Eriksen, ever since his departure from Tottenham Hotspur the player has been off the radar. His transfer to Inter during the winter transfer window did come as a shock to most fans as the Danish player had made his interests quite vocal about playing for Real Madrid.

Eriksen might be the ideal replacement for Luka Modric at Real Madrid

He hasn't been playing enough football at Inter and is now looking for a possible move to Real Madrid with speculations of Luka Modric leaving Real Madrid by the end of the year or 2021 increasing. Christian might have to impress the people back at Real Madrid if he wishes to play for the Los Blancos. However, this is one deal that the football media will definitely be keeping an eye on.