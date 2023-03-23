Real Madrid in race with Manchester United to sign €35m-rated Premier League star - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese attacker has been in excellent form for the Seagulls and could cost around €35 million.

According to Diario Gol, Mitoma, 25, is on Los Blancos' radar as they look to bolster their squad in the summer. He has emerged as one of the Premier League's most exciting forwards, boasting a great change of pace and mesmerising dribbling skills. He has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 27 games across competitions.

Mitoma's contract with Brighton runs till 2025, but Real Madrid have taken notice of his brilliant campaign. However, they're not the only European heavyweights showing an interest. Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the Japanese international.

The Sun reports that United have sent scouts to watch Mitoma in action. They're the side that are mostly betting on the winger as he continues to impress at the Amex. He joined the Seagulls from Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 for £2.7 million.

Real Madrid's interest may stem from the uncertainty growing over Eden Hazard's future. The Belgian has become surplus to requirements and has not had any communication with coach Carlo Ancelotti. Adding strength in depth to the attack may be vital for the Italian coach whose side have faltered domestically this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to improve their attack in the summer. Marcus Rashford has been in prolific form with 27 goals in 44 games. However, other wingers like Antony and Jadon Sancho have failed to impress this season. Mitoma would ideally slot in on the left flank with Rashford possibly moving into the middle.

Brighton CEO admits he faces battle to keep hold of Real Madrid and Manchester United target Mitoma

Mitoma might be subject to a tug-of-war between Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has told The Beautiful Game Podcast that he understands that there will be interest in Mitoma come the summer. He said:

"He is so exciting to watch, throwback to old school wingers. He is another player that will be in the spotlight in the next transfer window. We’re ready for that, and we understand it."

Brighton have become a factory of producing top talent that have gone on to secure big-money moves to other clubs. Marc Cucurella is a good example, as the left-back only joined the Seagulls from Getafe in 2021. He enjoyed a sensational debut season at the Amex before Chelsea sealed his signature for £60 million last summer.

Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard was in the form of his life in the first half of the season. He then secured a £27 million move to league leaders Arsenal in January and has gone on to shine at the Emirates.

Hence, a similar situation may ensue with Mitoma. He has started to catch the eye of Europe's big guns and could be set for a move in the summer.

