Real Madrid unable to sign Manchester City star and non-European players due to passport issue - Reports

Real Madrid are facing a stumbling block in their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus and potentially any other non-European player, according to Marca.

The Spanish outlet is reporting that according to La Liga regulations, Spanish clubs can at most have three non-European players at a time.

For Madrid, Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo complete the quota. It means Madrid will be unable to add more non-European players, specifically Jesus, until next year.

The Spanish government issues dual nationality visas for people who have resided in the country for a minimum of two years. Vinicius arrived in Madrid in 2018 and was supposed to have received his dual nationality by now, thereby leaving Real an empty slot on the non-European list.

However, the pandemic delayed his process, meaning Real Madrid will be unable to sign Jesus this summer.

The problem also puts into doubt the futures of Kubo and Reinier - for whom Madrid will have to devise a new plan of action.

Real Madrid are enjoying a mixed summer window

Real Madrid have enjoyed a mixed summer so far.

Their off-season started in great spirits after the club lifted La Liga and the Champions League last season. Antonio Rudiger recently announced his decision to join the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.

The club have also reportedly agreed a deal with AS Monaco for the transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni for a fee over €100 million.

Their big set-back came when they missed out on the transfer of Kylian Mbappe, who agreed to extend his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for another two years.

The club need reinforcements up front with Karim Benzema (34) and Vincius Jr. being the only two standout attackers in their lineup.

With Madrid now set to miss out on Jesus as well, Los Blancos will have to adopt a smarter strategy to find another replacement.

They will also have to keep in mind that the player should be from one of the EU countries to avoid passport barrier issues.

