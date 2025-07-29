Real Madrid unlikely to renew veteran duo's contracts; club don't see then as a part of their long-term plans: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided against offering veteran duo David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger new deals. As reported by Spanish outlet AS, Los Blancos are planning to move on from both defenders next summer.

Alaba is currently 33 years of age while Rudiger is 32, and both have entered the final year of their respective deals at the Santiago Bernabeu. They are yet to enter contract talks with either player and reportedly have no plan of doing so before next summer.

Real Madrid usually offer players beyond the age of 30 only one-year deals but are looking to reshape their backline. The duo's injury problems, especially Alaba's, pose a major concern for the Spanish giants.

Since joining the Spanish capital club in 2021 on a free transfer after his deal with Bayern Munich expired, Alaba has only made 116 appearances for the club. He has missed 118 games with injury problems in that timespan.

Rudiger, on the other hand, joined Los Blancos in 2022 also on a free transfer after running down his contract at Chelsea. He has missed 14 games with injuries but played through pain last season during the club's injury crisis.

It has been claimed that there is a slim chance that Rudiger could be offered a new deal if he performs well this season. The club respect his determination and would honor him with an extension if he stays injury free this season.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo indicates he’s open to joining surprise Premier League club: Reports

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is reportedly open to joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. As reported by TBR Football, the Brazilian will be happy to join Spurs after seeing Liverpool shift their focus on Alexander Isak.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly contacted Rodrygo's representatives as they view him as a potential replacement for club legend Son Heung-min. The Korea Republic superstar is reportedly in talks with MLS side LAFC after spending ten seasons at the club.

Rodrygo, on the other hand, is reportedly looking to leave Real Madrid this summer after falling down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso. Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG and Bayern Munich were all linked with the 24-year-old but none made an offer.

Rodrygo is reportedly valued at €100 million by Real Madrid and the club are not actively looking to sell. The versatile attacker joined the Spanish giants in 2019 and scored 68 goals and provided 51 assists in 270 appearances.

