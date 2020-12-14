David Alaba’s potential move to Real Madrid could fall through, according to reports from Spain. The Austrian international has been linked with an exit after failing to agree a new deal with Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians are unwilling to meet his wage demands, so he will be available for a pre-contract agreement come January.

Real Madrid deem David Alaba’s wage demands too high

FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Despite playing it cautious in the transfer market last summer, Real Madrid will not break their wage structure to sign Alaba. As per Sport (h/t Fan Sided), David Alaba is looking for a contract worth €20 million a year in wages, a figure that is believed to be excessive for Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are looking to offload several players as they want to head in a new direction and blood younger players into the squad. The club managed to get rid of Gareth Bale last summer, albeit on a loan deal, and are looking to sell the likes of Isco and Luka Jovic. They are planning ahead to eventually replace the club’s stalwarts as well.

David Alaba of Bayern Munich nearing a Real Madrid move is very strange for a club that has only been around "youngsters" lately. Advantages?

- 28 years

- Experienced

- Bayern Regular

- Centre back

- Immediate starter



Great move if done

One of the players who will need to be replaced soon is Sergio Ramos. The center-back will turn 35 next year, and his contract expires in July 2021. Ramos is in the twilight of his career and cannot play week in week out.

David Alaba would be a good option for Zidane to have in the squad as he can play at center-back, left-back and even in a left-wing role if needed. He has had a hugely successful spell at Bayern Munich and his versatility has been key.

Like Ramos, Alaba has transitioned into a more central role at the back and was a key figure in Bayern’s treble-winning team from last season.

At 28, Alaba is still at the peak of his career and would be a good player for the next three years at least. If Real Madrid can manage to convince Alaba to lower his wage demands, it would be a shrewd deal from their side.

🚨Transfer Market: Real Madrid, Chelsea, and PSG are the teams interested in David Alaba for the winter transfer market pic.twitter.com/8tb3kRMHZ8 — Fútbol on Royal (@FutbolOnRoyal) December 11, 2020

The Whites will have some competition for Alaba, though, as Premier League side Chelsea are also looking to sign the experienced defender next year.