Real Madrid unwilling to part ways with 25-year-old star, ready to facilitate exit of injury-prone player instead: Reports

Real Madrid are looking at the possibility of selling French left-back Ferland Mendy and keeping Fran Garcia this summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants have three senior left-backs in their squad at present after signing Antonio Carreras from Benfica.
A report from AS (via Madrid Universal) has revealed that the club are looking to facilitate an exit for France international Mendy to create space in their squad for Carreras. They have turned down multiple offers for Garcia, who appeared set to leave the club before the arrival of Xabi Alonso.
With Ferland Mendy out injured, Fran Garcia got a chance to prove his worth during the FIFA Club World Cup last month. The former Rayo Vallecano man excelled on Alonso's system, proving to be an instant hit in a left wing-back role and earning rave reviews.
Real Madrid had already set the wheels in motion for a move for Carreras before the Club World Cup and completed his signing for €50 million shortly afterwards. With three left-backs on their books, they will now look to sell Mendy before the end of the transfer window.
Ferland Mendy is currently out injured, having suffered an injury in the closing months of the 2024-25 season. The 29-year-old has a contract until 2028, having extended his deal with Los Blancos last season. The defender is being encouraged to find suitors, but his injury record complicates things. The club is open to facilitating a transfer if he does find a suitor this summer.
Real Madrid open to loan offers for teenage star: Reports
Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers to take young striker Endrick on loan this summer, as per reports. The Brazil international failed to break into the starting XI in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu, leading to speculation over his future.
ESPN reports that Los Blancos are open to allowing Endrick leave in search of regular minutes for the 2025-26 season. The 19-year-old is out injured, having suffered a hamstring injury in training during the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month, and is expected back in September.
Endrick scored seven goals in his debut season in Spain but has fallen further behind in the pecking order at the club. His injury, coupled with the rise of Gonzalo Garcia, mean that the former Palmeiras star will go into the season as the side's third-choice striker.
Endrick is not actively looking to leave the club this summer, believing he can play his way into the plans of manager Xabi Alonso. Real Madrid want the youngster to move, however, as they believe Garcia is a better fit at present and Endrick needs regular minutes.