Real Madrid veteran likely to leave the club at the end of the season - Reports

According to Relevo, Luka Modric is likely to leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2023-24 season, although his departure is not set in stone. Modric, a bonafide club legend, is currently in the final months of his current contract, which will expire in the summer of 2024.

Modric joined Los Blancos from Tottenham Hotspur in a move reportedly worth £35 million in 2012, but had a difficult start to life in Spain. However, he turned his career around in a spectacular manner and has had a trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital.

The Croatian midfielder has made 508 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 38 goals and providing 80 assists. Modric has lifted 22 trophies with Los Merengues, including five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Modric is a crucial part of Los Blancos' squad. He has made 20 appearances for the team across competitions, amassing a total game time of 1,022 minutes. He has scored one goal and provided three assists this season.

His story at Real Madrid, though, could soon be over. If Modric indeed leaves at the end of the current campaign as a free agent, he will do so as one of the club's greatest-ever servants.

Rio Ferdinand recalls Real Madrid legend Luka Modric wanting to join Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently claimed that when Luka Modric was on the cusp of leaving Tottenham Hotspur, the midfielder expressed an interest in joining the Red Devils.

On his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that he asked Modric to move to Old Trafford in 2012. Ferdinand said (via The Peoples Person):

“But Modric, I remember speaking to him, I said, ‘Are you leaving [Tottenham]?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I think I’m going to go’ but he wasn’t sure at the time where he was going. I said, ‘Listen, you’ve got to come to United, man’ and he said, 'Yeah, listen, I want to be the first Croatian to play for Man United, I want to be that guy, can we make it happen?'”

Modric instead went on to make history in Spain with Real Madrid. Possessing an incredible blend of flair, vision, and an exceptional work ethic, the 38-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of the modern era.