Real Madrid veteran's future at club in doubt amid Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer rumors: Reports

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Mar 27, 2025 15:30 GMT
Real Madrid C.F. v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg - Source: Getty
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid's pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold has put Lucas Vazquez's future at the club in jeopardy, reports journalist Rodra P. The English right-back is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu once his contract with Liverpool expires this summer.

Los Blancos have had their sights on the 26-year-old for a while and have reportedly reached an agreement with the player's camp for a five-year contract. Alexander-Arnold is expected to become Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement at the club.

The Spanish full-back is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, but is expected to return to full fitness ahead of the new campaign. As such, Alexander-Arnold's arrival at Real Madrid could make Vazquez surplus to requirements.

also-read-trending Trending

The 33-year-old has been a fine squad option for Los Blancos over the years, and is covering for his countryman once again this season. However, Vazquez is also in the final few months of his contract with the LaLiga champions.

The player hasn't been offered a new deal yet, and his future at the Santiago Bernabeu is now in doubt. Real Madrid believe that a renewal will be complicated, although talks are likely to take place in May.

Should Vazquez end up leaving, he won't be short of options either. The player reportedly has lucrative offers on the table from the Middle East as well as the MLS.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Chelsea goalkeeper?

Lucas Vazquez
Real Madrid have identified Kepa Arrizabalaga as a possible replacement for Andriy Lunin, according to Football Espana via AS. The Ukrainian goalkeeper signed a new contract with Los Blancos last September, but his future remains up in the air.

Lunin was key to the LaLiga giants' success last season, stepping up in the absence of Thibaut Courtois. However, he was relegated to a bit-part role once again following the Belgian's return to full fitness at the end of the campaign.

The situation has failed to improve this year, and the 26-year-old could pursue greener pastures this summer. Real Madrid will let him go for a fair fee this year and have already identified Kepa as his replacement.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is currently on a temporary move to Bournemouth. The 30-year-old is no longer part of Chelsea's plans, and his contract expires next year. The Blues are willing to let him go this summer, and Kepa could be available for a nominal fee.

Edited by Ankush Das
