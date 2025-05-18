Real Madrid veteran set to stay at club following request from incoming boss Xabi Alonso: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly set to remain at the club for at least one more season following a request from next coach Xabi Alonso. Former midfielder Alonso is set to leave his position as Bayer Leverkusen boss and replace Carlo Ancelotti at the helm of affairs at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A report from Marca has revealed that Croatia international Modric will receive an extension offer from Los Blancos that will keep him at the club until he is 40. Alonso made the request to have the former Tottenham Hotspur remain at the club, as he is keen to have the squad continue to benefit from his leadership and experience.

Luka Modric has had a reduced role under Ancelotti this season, starting in less than half (25) of his total appearances (55) for the club. The legendary midfielder is set to be out of a contract with the Spanish giants by the end of the season and is awaiting contract talks with the club.

Modric holds the record for most titles won as a Real Madrid player, as well as being the club's oldest outfield player. The 39-year-old midfielder played alongside Xabi Alonso over a decade ago at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is now set to play under Alonso as coach.

Modric revealed last summer that he hopes to end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Alonso's arrival will likely help him achieve this goal. The diminutive midfielder may aim to retire after the FIFA World Cup next summer and emulate former teammate Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid star set to evaluate future after debut season: Reports

Real Madrid striker Endrick is set to evaluate his future at the club this summer after an unimpressive debut campaign, reports indicate. The Brazilian teenager arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with very high expectations last summer but has not managed to hit the ground running.

According to Diario AS, Endrick is unhappy with the limited game time he got at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and is set to consider his future. The 18-year-old scored seven times in 37 appearances for Los Blancos this season, with most of his goals coming in his side's run to the Copa del Rey final.

Endrick was targeted by several sides in the January transfer window for a loan move, but the former Palmeiras man opted to remain in Madrid. With his sights set firmly on participating in the FIFA World Cup next summer, the teenage star may look to move elsewhere for regular minutes.

