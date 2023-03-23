Real Madrid want to bring Manchester City star Erling Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024 - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly prioritized the signing of Manchester City star Erling Haaland in the summer of 2024.

According to AS, the player has a release clause between €220 and €240 million which kicks in at the end of next season. For now, Los Blancos plan on offering Karim Benzema a one-year extension to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Beyond that, they are planning to potentially replace the 35-year-old with Haaland. The Norway international's move to the Santiago Bernabeu will depend on whether he wants a change in scenery just two years after joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland's current contract at the Etihad runs until the summer of 2027. He is currently leading the race for the European Golden Boot with a staggering tally of 28 goals in 26 Premier League games this season.

Alongside the Manchester City centre-forward, Real Madrid are also planning to bring Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a potential free agent next year. The summer of 2024 could, hence, be a time of change at the club.

They could make ample space on their wage bills for both the aforementioned forwards after the expected departures of four first-team heavyweights. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Benzema's respective contracts expire at the end of the season.

Haaland has six hat-tricks this season.

However, the French icon is expected to renew for another year before leaving as a free agent. The situation with Eden Hazard, meanwhile, is simple. Los Merengues don't want him and will try to get rid of him before his deal expires in 2024.

Manchester City prioritize a move for 19-year-old Real Madrid target

Manchester City have made Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham their priority target for the summer, as per Spanish outlet AS (h/t BarcaUniversal).

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and could cost €150 million in transfer fees. Liverpool have also been touted as potential suitors but it is thought that they are unlikely to be able to meet the financial demands of such a deal.

Manchester City could lose Ilkay Gundodan on a free transfer this summer, with Barcelona poised to make a move for him. Bernardo Silva's situation is also uncertain, with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) tracking the Portugal international.

Hence, the Cityzens could turn to Bellingham to offer them some much-needed future-proofing in midfield. The 19-year-old, who has been called up to the England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers in March, is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2025.

Bellingham has 10 goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions this term.

