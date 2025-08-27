Real Madrid want to sign 26-year-old Bundesliga superstar as a free-agent next summer: Reports

Real Madrid are plotting a Bosman move for Dayot Upamecano next summer, according to BILD (via Madrid Zone). The LaLiga giants are focusing on their defense at the moment and roped in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth at the start of the summer.

The Spanish defender has become a mainstay at the back for Xabi Alonso and Los Blancos are now scouting the market for his long-term partner. Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate has been named as an option, with the player's contract due to expire at the end of this season.

However, it now appears that Real Madrid also have Upamecano on their radar. The French defender joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021 and has gone from strength to strength at the Allianz Arena.

Last season, Upamecano registered 38 appearances across competitions, helping the Bavarians secure the Bundesliga title. However, the 26-year-old is in the final 12 months of his contract, and Los Blancos are already looking to sign him for free next summer.

The Spanish giants have found great success in the free agent market of late, and are trying to repeat the trick with Upamecano. Real Madrid previously signed David Alaba on a Bosman move following the expiry of his contract with Bayern Munich.

Los Blancos were close to doing the same with Alphonso Davies before the Bavarians convinced him to sign a new deal. As such, their interest in Upamecano could cause some concerns at the Allianz Arena.

Will Nico Paz return to Real Madrid in 2026?

Nico Paz has been on fire with Como of late

Real Madrid have informed Nico Paz that they will take him back to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, according to AS. The Argentine midfielder moved to Como at the start of last season and has been a hit in Serie A.

His efforts have already turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur. However, Los Blancos are already planning to re-sign their academy star at the end of the current season.

The LaLiga giants sold 50% of the 20-year-old's rights to Como, and have an €8m buy-back option available this summer. Real Madrid also have the option to sign Paz for €9m in 2026 and €10m in 2027.

The Spanish giants are now looking to exercise the buyback option for next summer. Paz dreams of succeeding at the Santiago Bernabeu and is ready to return as well.

