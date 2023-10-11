Real Madrid want to sign €40 million-rated Italy international who is 'destined for greatness' according to his manager – Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to snap up Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini to bolster their defensive depth in the summer of 2024.

Los Blancos have been forced to scout an array of centre-back options of late after a recent injury crisis. After losing Eder Militao to an anterior cruciate ligament issue last month, they also missed David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger for a little while due to respective injury issues.

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have earmarked Scalvini as an ideal option to add to their aging backline. They are believed to have been keeping tabs on the teenager's development over the last season.

Scalvini, who rose through Atalanta's youth ranks, has emerged as one of the best defensive prospects of late. He has cemented himself as a vital starter for his club since making his senior debut in October 2021.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and marking, the six-cap Italy star has made 65 overall appearances for Atalanta so far. He has netted four goals and laid out two assists for his club along the way.

Earlier this January, Gian Piero Gasperini stated that the 19-year-old defender can become one of the best. He told DAZN (h/t Foot Italia):

"We are talking about a different Atalanta but one which is giving me a lot of satisfaction? Scalvini. He is already a great player at 19: he is a leader both on and off the pitch. He's destined for greatness. Wherever you put him, he always shows his quality and class."

Real Madrid, who are atop the La Liga table with 24 points from nine matches, are prepared to meet Scalvini's €40 million price tag next year.

Kylian Mbappe backed to join Real Madrid

Speaking lately on the Remontada Blanca podcast, Real Madrid spokesman Jose Manuel Otero claimed that he is confident that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe will join his club. He said:

"I'm confident that he's coming. Real Madrid guarantees security, seriousness and results. I'm confident that he'll say yes once he's a free agent. He was born to play for us. [Zinedine] Zidane came at 29, he will come at 25. He's going to have a lot of years with us."

Mbappe, who is in the final year of his current contract, reportedly tried to force his way out of Parc des Princes this summer. He was linked with a £173 million switch Los Blancos, but nothing came to fruition.

So far, the 24-year-old has scored a whopping 220 goals and laid out 98 assists in 269 matches across all competitions for PSG. He is averaging a goal involvement at a stellar rate of every 68 minutes for them.