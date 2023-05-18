Real Madrid want to sign Manchester City star valued at €50 million as a potential Karim Benzema replacement - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly want to sign Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez as a replacement for Karim Benzema in the summer.

The Argentine got on the scoresheet for City as they defeated Los Blancos 4-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on May 17. Alvarez scored with his first touch after coming on as a late substitute.

He has now scored 16 goals and has provided five assists in 46 games across competitions this season. However, the Argentine has mostly been used as a backup for the prolific Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, according to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid are looking to sign a backup for Karim Benzema. At 35 years old, the Frenchman's powers are on the wane. He is no longer the player that he was a year ago and that was evident during the clash against Manchester City.

Hence, Los Blancos are keen on signing a backup in the summer. Alvarez might be a great fit for the club. He joined Manchester City last summer and is contracted with the club until the end of the 2027-28 season. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has an estimated market value of €50 million.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the semi-final against Manchester City

Real Madrid were convincingly beaten in their second-leg semi-final clash against Manchester City on Wednesday. They were totally outplayed and the performance was far from what was expected from the defending champions.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the defeat. He claimed that the team didn't have in them what it took to play two finals in a row. The Italian said post-match (via Los Blancos' website):

"We played against opposition who deserved to win tonight because they played with more intensity and real quality in the first half. They really paved the way to the final there. They were better than us today, like we were last season. That can happen in a Champions League semi-final.”

He added:

"We didn’t manage to implement what we’d planned. It doesn’t have to be a drama. We have lost a game against superior opposition on the night. We can’t think the attitude wasn’t right for a Champions League semi-final. It’s just a step which means we have to try and be better next year.”

Los Blancos have been bettered by arch-rivals Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana this season. After being knocked out of the Champions League, the team finish the season with only the Copa del Rey trophy.

