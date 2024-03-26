Real Madrid want to sign Premier League defender if they fail to snap up Leny Yoro: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite if they fail to sign Lille centre-half Leny Yoro in the summer transfer window.

The English central defensive player has impressed during his time with the Toffees, which has led to several clubs showing their interest in the youngster. He's only 21 years old and the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Chelsea already wish to bring him to their respective clubs.

The Daily Mail now claim that Los Blancos, one of the biggest footballing entities in the world, have entered the race to sign Branthwaite (via fichajes.net). Real Madrid are eyeing central defensive reinforcements, having experienced difficulties in that area this season.

Eder Militao and David Alaba picked up ACL injuries during the 2023/24 campaign, leaving the Spanish giants short in the area. Moreover, the La Liga side are seemingly targeting young players, who would provide long-term benefits.

This season, Branthwaite has made 31 appearances across competitions for Everton, bagging two goals. A move to the Santiago Bernabeu would certainly be a huge step in his career.

Los Blancos are dominating La Liga, currently top of the standings and eight points clear of second-placed Barcelona. They're also set to face English champions Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Should this move go through, Branthwaite will have to fight for a starting spot, with competition from the aforementioned names and Antonio Rudiger.

Toni Kroos suggests Real Madrid will be fine without Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos believes Real Madrid already have a really good squad without Kylian Mbappe. The World Cup winner with France has been rumored to join Los Blancos after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs out in the summer.

It's safe to say that it wouldn't hurt the Spanish side if arguably one of the best players in the world were to arrive at their club. However, Kroos said about the transfer (via Forbes):

"The important thing is to win things. It would be nice for Madrid but I think we already have a good team."

Mbappe's numbers have been brilliant this campaign, with the 25-year-old attacker scoring 38 goals and assisting eight in 37 matches across competitions. Overall, he's made 297 appearances for the Parisians, bagging 250 goals and 106 assists.

Mbappe has won Ligue 1 five times with his current employers but has yet to lift the Champions League trophy.