Real Madrid want to sign Republic of Ireland talent closely watched by Arsenal and Chelsea: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly watching Chelsea and Arsenal target Naj Razi, who plays for Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

According to the Irish Examiner (h/t the Express), Manchester City are also following Razi's progress. Arsenal, meanwhile, reportedly sent scouts to track the youngster's performances in Dublin.

Premier League clubs, however, will have to wait until they can sign him and bring him to England. Razi turned 17 on October 28, which means English clubs will have to wait for just under a year if they want to formally sign him.

The Brexit rules, implemented in December 2020, prevent English clubs from signing foreign players from the European Union before they turn 18. Real Madrid, who are still a part of the EU, have an advantage in that regard.

Razi plays as an attacking midfielder and has scored four times in 14 appearances for the Republic of Ireland's U17 team. He has also featured in six senior games for Shamrock Rovers but has started just once during that time.

Arsenal and Chelsea have, in particular, become a breeding ground for some of Europe's finest young players. Both Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino boast a very young squad and don't shy away from giving opportunities to deserving youngsters.

The gap between Chelsea and Arsenal widens after gameweek 10

Chelsea have won five Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies since Arsenal last won the league in the 2003-04 season.

But the tide has turned in the Gunners' favor since the start of the last season. Although they are yet to win the league under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have consistently outperformed Chelsea in the last 15 months.

The Gunners finished second — 10 places and 40 points above Chelsea — last season. The two teams recently locked horns in the Premier League on 21 October, with Arsenal scoring two late goals to rescue a point at Stamford Bridge.

After the derby, Chelsea fell to a shock 2-0 defeat to Brentford while the Gunners cruised to a 5-0 home win against a hapless Sheffield United. Arteta's men now have 24 points from 10 matches, which is twice the amount Chelsea have after the same number of games.

The Gunners only trail league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, who have 26 points. Chelsea, meanwhile, sit 11th, just seven points away from the relegation zone.