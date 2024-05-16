Real Madrid weigh up triggering 23-year-old star's release clause, could be joined by Xabi Alonso at the Bernabeu in 2025: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering swooping for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong this summer. The Dutchman has a €40 million release clause which has put several European giants on red-alert.

BILD reports that Madrid are interested in Frimpong who has shone under Xabi Alonso at Bay Arena. He's appeared 44 times across competitions, posting 14 goals and 12 assists.

Los Blancos will have to trigger the two-cap Netherlands international's release clause. Carlo Ancelotti could view him as Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Frimpong joined Leverkusen in January 2021 and has become one of Europe's most admired full-backs. The former Manchester City youngster also reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Alonso and Frimpong's teammate Florian Wirtz could join him at the Bernabeu in 2025. Reports claim Real Madrid are interested in signing the German playmaker and want the Spanish tactician to succeed Ancelotti.

Jeremie Frimpong hailed Xabi Alonso's coaching abilities amid links to Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has been a revelation at BayArena.

Alonso has been key in Frimpong's sensational run of form this season, coinciding with an unbeaten campaign. The former Celtic right-back spoke highly of his manager's coaching abilities by alluding to the Spaniard's time playing under the likes of Ancelotti (via TNT Sports):

"All the players have trusted him in how we play. You can see it on the pitch, how we’re always happy and like a team. The coaches he’s played under - [Carlo] Ancelotti and Pep [Guardiola] - he’s had all this experience. When you have [that], of course you’ll be good at what you do."

Alonso was a main in-demand earlier this season. Liverpool and Bayern Munich made their former midfielder their top managerial target to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

However, Alonso committed his future to Leverkusen where he's guided them to the Bundesliga title. They've won 27 of 33 games, going unbeaten and ending Bayern Munich's 11-year stranglehold on the title.

Real Madrid appear to have identified Alonso as their top target to replace Ancelotti once he leaves the Bernabeu. The Italian coach signed a contract extension with the La Liga giants which expires in 2026.

Leverkusen's CEO Fernando Carro boldly predicts Alonso will return to Los Merengues as manager in the future. He told Spanish outlet Cadena SER:

"I have no doubts. One day, Xabi Alonso will be Real Madrid manager. No doubts at all, zero doubts! What I am not clear about is when, but that he will end up at Real Madrid I have no doubts."

Alonso is focused on guiding Die Werkself to UEFA Europa League glory. They face Serie A side Atalanta in the final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on May 22.