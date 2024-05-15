Manchester City eyeing up move for former player amid Manchester United and Arsenal links - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly contemplating snapping up Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Jeremie Frimpong, with Manchester United and Arsenal also in the fray. The 23-year-old has been with Leverkusen since 2020.

This season, Frimpong has played a key role in Leverkusen's historic season, contributing 14 goals and 12 assists in 44 games across comeptitions. Most of those goal contributions - nine goals and as many assists - have come in their triumphant Bundesliga campaign.

The 23-year-old has also scored thrice in the UEFA Europa League and bagged two goals and three assists in the DFB-Pokal, with Xabi Alonso's side in the final in both competitions.

Despite being contracted to the BayArena till 2028, Frimpong is the subject of interest of multiple Premier League clubs. As per HITC, the Dutchman is set for a return to the Etihad, which he left five years ago. He has a reported release clause of £23 million, which is unlikely to be problematic for the Premier League leaders.

Apart from the aforementioned Premier League trio, Real Madrid are also in the fray for the Leverkusen midfielder as the La Liga champions seek a replacement for the ageing Dani Carvajal.

What has Jeremie Frimpong said about a potential Manchester City return?

Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong seemingly favours a return to Manchester City, who are on the cusp of a record fourth-straight Premier League title.

In a 2023 interview with Marca (as per HITC), the Dutchman hinted about potential unfinished business at the Etihad, having spent a decade at their academy before joining Celtic in the summer of 2019:

“(Pep) Guardiola, really, was not my coach. I only met him a handful of times when I went up to train with the first-team. It would be great (to return), but I don’t know.

"They have just won the Champions League (vs Inter Milan last year) and are the best team in the world. In the future, we will see.”

Manchester City are also into the FA Cup final, where they play Manchester United on May 25 in a repeat title match from last year.