Real Madrid weighing move for Inter Milan defender - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar as a potential replacement for Raphael Varane. With uncertainty over the Frenchman's future at the club, the Los Blancos are looking at alternate options should Varane leave in the summer.

Varane's current Real Madrid contract expires at the end of next season and the Frenchman has shown no indication of wanting to extend his deal at the club.

According to Fichajes, Skriniar is one of the names that has been lined up as a potential replacement for Varane. The report also states that Florentino Perez would be willing to allow the Frenchman to leave in the summer for a fee of around €70 million.

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in securing the Frenchman's signature and are ready to make a move for him in the summer.

Skriniar not the only name on Real Madrid's radar

Both Ramos and Varane could be leaving Real Madrid in the summer.

Real Madrid reportedly have a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for Raphael Varane. Along with Skriniar, the Los Blancos are also monitoring the situations of Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Villarreal's Pau Torres.

Kounde has been a long-term target of Real Madrid after he burst onto the scene last season. The Los Blancos reportedly tried to sign the defender last summer, but a deal failed to materialize. Kounde's stock has only risen this season and Sevilla will not sell the defender for anything less than €70 million.

As for Pau Torres, the Spaniard has been one of the standout defenders in the La Liga this season and is on the radar of many of Europe's top clubs. The Villarreal man is seen more as a successor to club captain Sergio Ramos, who is yet to sign a contract extension at the club. Torres will reportedly cost Real Madrid €50 million if they want to sign him in the summer.

The Los Blancos are also reportedly close to finalizing a deal for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Austrian announced earlier this season that he would not be extending his contract with the German outfit and will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the defender throughout the season and now it seems that they have got their man.

