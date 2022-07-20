Real Madrid will continue to monitor 22-year-old Chelsea star's progress this season: Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly continue to monitor the progress of Chelsea defender Reece James this season as they seek a potential transfer next summer.

According to GOAL Spain, while Los Blancos officials believe the club are currently well-stocked at right-backs with the likes of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez, they will be closely following James during the upcoming campaign.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best young-right backs in Europe over recent years. He has played 123 times for the Blues in the past three seasons.

James has also become a regular member of Gareth Southgate's England squad, having played 11 times for his country. The defender is capable of playing at right-back, wing-back, on the right-side of a defensive trio and even as a holding midfielder.

According to Defensa Central, the Chelsea academy graduate is keen on a move to the reigning European champions but still has three years left on his current deal.

The defender suffered numerous injury problems last term. However, he still managed to contribute six goals and provide seven assists in 32 appearances across the campaign.

Former Chelsea defender discusses Reece James' England chances ahead of the World Cup

It's no secret that England have plenty of options to choose from at right-back, including James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

Glen Johnson represented the Three Lions on 54 occasions and was his country's first-choice right-back at the 2010 World Cup.

Johnson, who played for Liverpool and Chelsea during his illustrious career, was asked who he thinks will get the nod in Qatar between James and Alexander-Arnold. He told Genting Casino:

"It's difficult to pick one over the other because they’re both good at different things. Trent is good over dead balls and is a threat going forward, but I would say Reece James is a better defender so I would say it's a great option as you could play them both depending on the game."

The retired full-back added:

"If you are up against a team that will sit back, you would probably go with Trent. But if you’re about to play a game where you will be under the cosh a bit, then you might want to play Reece. I think it’s a good idea to have both."

England will kick off their World Cup campaign with a game against Iran before facing the USA and Wales in their other group stage clashes.

